Nigeria needs urgent digitisation of industries

The CEO of Epina Technologies Ltd., Prof. Eguakhide Oaikhinan, has said Nigeria needs to urgently digitise all its industries if it is ready to develop its economy and grow out of poverty. He said this during an economic summit tagged TECNARGILLAR 2022 in Italy.

Oaikhinan, who led a Nigerian delegates to the summit, told New Telegraph that digitisation and innovation of industries could likely be the best bet to achieve the Seventeen Sustainable Global Goals. “Tecnargilla is an international marketplace in the heart of the most creative, innovative, and technological country for surfaces in the world.

Organised biannually by ACIMAC (Association of Ital ian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics), ITA – Italian Trade Agency, and IEG – Italian Exhibition Group, the exhibition offers the best of innovation in aesthetics and processes for the ceramic industry sector every two years.

“Tecnargilla is a strategic event and the ceramic industry’s leading trade fair dedicated to technologies for ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and tableware. It held from September 27th to 30th, 2022 as a single exhibition to design the future of surfaces. It was an intensive week, full of new stimuli on which to continue to invest in terms of ceramic resources, ingenuity, and quality. The fair was an opportunity to exchange information and knowledge unlike any other among 450 international exhibitors and over 30,000 professionals that attended the event,” he said. According to him, his presentation at the summit on ‘Trends and Investment Opportunities in the Ceramic Industry Sector in Nigeria,’ is a revelation for both African delegates and the World Leaders in ceramic manufacturing business.

He noted: “The international companies which participated at Tecnargilla have created the most efficient and sustainable factories in the world. “They have revolutionised their production processes and the range of end user applications with the creation of enormous cut-to-size slabs. “They have focused on digital technologies and robotics, becoming the global reference for innovation and technology to the ceramic industry sector.” Reiterating the potential of ceramics industry to uplift the Nigerian economy, Oaikhinan said Nigeria was open for business and its investment climate continually improving.

He stated that investment in the first half of 2022 in Nigeria was $10.1billion, saying there was no new foreign direct investment in the Ceramic Industry Sector in the period covered. According to him, “Nigerians favour the diversification of the economy, and promotion of investments linked to natural resources and indus-trial activities. Investment opportunities abound in ceramic bricks, electrical porcelain, tiles, sanitary wares, whitewares, glazes and pigments production in Nigeria. “Other areas of investment opportunities include solid minerals processing, laboratories for materials and products testing, marketing of ceramic production technologies and facilities (e.g., equipment and machines, etc.), as well as in ceramic education and training.

Nigeria has 170 universities, out of which 79 are private, 43 are federal, and 48 are state universities; and the National Open University that has over half a million students’ enrollment. “As of 2019, there were 420 engineering and 1080 science programmes respectively offered by Nigerian universities, but none offered ceramic courses needed in effective national human capacity building and development. “However, the multiple exchange rate system and limited access to foreign exchange is a significant obstacle for businesses to operate. This exchange rate system and its inherent volatility deter investments in Nigeria. “

Other factors that have been a bane to the growth of economy include restrictive trade policies, regulatory bottlenecks, delays in passage of legislative reforms, an inefficient property registration system, a slow and ineffective judicial system, unreliable dispute resolution mechanisms, and the use of central bank financing.

