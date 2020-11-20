News

Nigeria, Niger partner on petroleum products transportation, storage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government and the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for petroleum products transportation and storage. Both countries have been engaged in deep talks for over four months through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on petroleum products transportation and storage. Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery in Zinder, some 260kilometres from the Nigerian border, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. Niger’s total domestic requirement is about 5,000bpd, thus leaving a huge surplus of about 15,000 bpd, mostly for export.

A release by the Group General Manager/SA Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Garba Muhammad, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the MoU was signed by the GMD NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Director General of SONIDEP, Mr. Alio Toune under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr. Foumakoye Gado, respectively with the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim in attendance.

Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva expressed delight over the development, describing it as another huge step in developing trade relations between both countries. In his words: “This is a major step forward. Niger Republic has some excess products which needs to be evacuated.

Nigeria has the market for these products. Therefore, this is going to be a win-win relation for both countries. My hope is that this is going to be the beginning of deepening trade relations between Niger Republic and Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan, Africa leaders seek collaboration on Covid-19, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for closer collaboration among African leaders in tackling the continent’s growth and development challenges as well as recovery efforts in the post- COVID19 period.   Jonathan, who spoke during a webinar on post Covid-19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council […]
News

Shell grows oil production to 514,000 bpd

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday said it has grown its oil output to an average of 514,000 barrels per day (bpd) and developed additional capacity to produce more. The production data was disclosed by the Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor during the oil firm’s 2020 briefing notes on its web […]
News

My 3-day encounter with kidnappers in Benue, by Chief Isaac Akinkunmi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, who was kidnapped but freed barely three days after by his abductors, has said that he returned home alive by the Mercy of God.   Chief Akinkumi, who is also the former President of the Yoruba community in Benue State, stated that his abductors gave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: