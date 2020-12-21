News

Nigeria-Niger Republic border in Sokoto witnesses partial reopening

 Travellers from across ECOWAS nations have started accessing the Nigeria- Niger Republic border through the Illela border control post, New Telegraph checks yesterday revealed.

 

Our Correspondent, who visited Illela border town, the headquarters of Illela Local Government Area in the state, reported that people from Nigeria and Niger Republic had started travelling between both countries.

 

But the movement of goods and commodities were sighted departing and arriving Nigeria through porous routes, especially during yesterday’s market day in Illela.

 

He gathered that officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Illela border control post, Sokoto State Command, were seen on duty at the border post.

Accordingly, a source close to the officials confirmed that the immigration personnel resumed last Friday to comply with the directives of President Muhammad Buhari on the issue. As at the time of filing this report, no fewer than ten travellers with genuine and proper ECOWAS travelling documents were said to have scaled and passed through the Illela/Konni border officially. While very few people from Niger Republic had passed through Illela town into Nigeria, including one person who was said to have been repatriated to Nigeria by Niger Republic officials. It was also gathered that presently people who were travelling across both countries chose to make use of the porous routes instead of the official border post.

 

It was further gath  ered that such behaviour of using i l legal routes may not be unconnected with the lack of awareness and enlightenment on the part of the prospective travellers on the reopening of the border among the people of both countries

