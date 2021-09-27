Nigeria, Niger Republic communities nab 7 bandits’ informants

Residents of communities along Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State sharing boundary with Konni town in Niger Republic are working in synergy to forestall bandits and other criminal activities within their communities.

To this end, no fewer than seven persons suspected to be informants to bandits were arrested and handed over to security agents. Chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu who stated this in Sokoto, noted that the decision is necessary in view of the increasing cases of insurgents attacks and other criminal activities in Illela area and neighbouring communities.

He noted that the economy of the area is in the verge of collapse as a result of increase in bandit’s attacks and kidnap for ransom.

He stated that Illela people are enjoying cordial working relationships with their neighbouring Niger Republic communities especially in monitoring and intelligent sharing of information aimed at boosting and improving security in the area.

The chairman noted that for a long time Illela and Konni communities share common goals among the people of the areas.

While appreciating the efforts being put on ground by security agents toward fighting banditry, rustling, kidnap for ransom and other related crimes in the Illela borders towns.

