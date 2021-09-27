Metro & Crime

Nigeria, Niger Republic communities nab 7 bandits’ informants

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto Comment(0)

Residents of communities along Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State sharing boundary with Konni town in Niger Republic are working in synergy to forestall bandits and other criminal activities within their communities.

 

To this end, no fewer than seven persons suspected to be informants to bandits were arrested and handed over to security agents. Chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu who stated this in Sokoto, noted that the decision is necessary in view of the increasing cases of insurgents attacks and other criminal activities in  Illela area and neighbouring communities.

 

He noted that the economy of the area is in the verge of collapse as a result of increase in bandit’s attacks and kidnap for ransom.

 

He stated that Illela people are enjoying cordial working relationships with their neighbouring Niger Republic communities especially in monitoring and intelligent sharing of information aimed at boosting and improving security in the area.

The chairman noted that for a long time Illela and Konni communities share common goals among the people of the areas.

While appreciating the efforts being put on ground by security agents toward fighting banditry, rustling, kidnap for ransom and other related crimes in the Illela borders towns.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Judiciary remains a strong pillar of Nigeria’s democracy – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has said that the judiciary remains a strong pillar of the Nigerian society and of its democracy. Lalong stated this during the swearing in of the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Patrick Sati Dapit, with a charge that he […]
Metro & Crime

Customs rakes in N15bn from contraband seizures

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Area Command, yesterday said that between February and April 2021, it generated over N15 billion from seized contraband. The Comptroller of the command, Adamu Abdulkadir, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Agodi area office of the NCS. He said: “Despite blocking or attacking our officers, preventing them from making […]
Metro & Crime

Kanu: IPOB shuts down Onitsha, Nnewi

Posted on Author Reporter

  *As JTF battles protesters   Okey Maduforo, Awka   Economic activities in Onitsha and Nnewi markets in Anambra State were on Monday shut down by protesters suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) as the trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commenced in Abuja. It was learnt that members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica