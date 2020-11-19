News

Nigeria, Niger Republic partner on petroleum products transportation, storage

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government and the Republic of Niger have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for petroleum products’ transportation and storage.
Both countries have been engaged in deep talks for over four months through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on petroleum products transportation and storage.
Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery in Zinder, some 260km from the Nigerian border, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. Niger’s total domestic requirement is about 5,000bpd, thus leaving a huge surplus of about 15,000 bpd, mostly for export.
A release by the Group General Manager/SA Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Garba Muhammad on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the MoU  was signed by the GMD NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Director General of SONIDEP, Mr. Alio Toune under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr. Foumakoye Gado, respectively with the Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim in attendance.
Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva expressed delight over the development, describing it as another huge step in developing trade relations between both countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19, security top agenda as Buhari attends ECOWAS meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Niamey, Niger Republic to attend the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, topmost on the agenda of the one-day meeting are issues bordering on the […]
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
News

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, is dead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election is dead. Hajiya Musdafa, wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa passed away in Yola Monday evening. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, quoted Atiku […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: