Nigeria, Niger Republic sign agreement on border frequency coordination

Nigeria and Republic of Niger have signed a bilateral agreement in Abuja for coordination of frequency utilisation along their borders to ensure seamless deployment of services in the two countries. Theagreementsigning ceremonywasoneof thehighlights of thetwo-dayDigitalEconomy RegionalConference, hostedby the Nigerian government and facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in Abuja.

Minister of CommunicationsandDigitalEconomy, Prof. Isa Pantami, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while his Nigerien counterpart, the Minister of Postand NewInformationTechnologies, Mr. Moussa Baraze, signed on behalf of his country. The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer( EVC/CEO) of theNigerian CommunicationsCommission NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta andNigerRepublic’sChairperson of the National Council for Regulation of Electronic Communications and Post, Mrs. Aichatou Oumani, were witnessestotheagreement, which applies to the co-ordination of frequenciesexistingintheNigeria- Nigertransboundaryareas between 87.5 megahertz (MHz) to 30 gigahertz (GHz).

 

