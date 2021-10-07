Metro & Crime

Nigeria, Niger Republic to hold security meeting soon -Tambuwal

The usual high powered security summit between the states of Dosso, Maradi and Tahoua on Niger Republic and those of the North West states of Nigeria, including Sokoto, Kebbe, Zamfara and Katsina, bordering Niger Republic will soon be convene to find lasting solutions to the perennial problem of insecurity that has occasioned the displacement of some Nigerians to the area in Niger Republic. Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal disclosed the planned bilateral talks during his visit to the Dan Dadji Makaou IDP camp, where he said: “we will meet and discuss with our counterparts here to ensure that this spate of insecurity is rolled back by God’s grace.”

Although a date for the bilateral security summit has not been announced, Governor Tambuwal said its primary objective will be to deepen cooperation between the Nigerien region of Maradi and states of Dosso and Tahoua and the four North-Western states of Nigeria that have displaced persons in the Niger Republic. According to him, the governments of the states that have displaced persons in Maradi in collaboration with the Federal Government will work together to ensure the restoration of peace in their affected areas and Nigeria in general. While expressing appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to his Nigerien counterpart, President Muhammad Bazoum for the efforts made to shelter the victims of banditry in Maradi, Governor Tambuwal also indicated that the security summit would fashion out how the displaced persons will be returned to their homes once it is feasible to do so. “We thank God Almighty for making it possible for us to be here today at these IDP camps in Maradi region of Niger Republic where you are hosting our brothers and sisters,” he said.

