Nigeria not ready for postoil, gas economy – Ojo

Dr Godwin Uyi Ojo is the Executive Director of the Environmental Right Action/ Friends of the Earth Nigeria. In this interview with Francis Ogbuagu in Benin, he posited that Nigeria is not ready for a post-crude oil economy while developed nations are setting 2025-2030 target for the transition from petrol-driven engines to other sources of energy. He warns Nigeria is spending billions to search for oil in the Gongola Basin, and that the country may face energy colonization. Excerpts:

Your organization (ERA/FoEN) has been at the forefront of the clean-up of oil spillage in Ogoni land, how far have they gone with the clean-up?

The Environmental Right Action/ Friend of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/ FoEN) has been consistent in trying to support the Federal Government in the implementation of the UNEC report of August 4, 2011. We have gone a long way. A lot of landmarks have been achieved. For example, there were no structures of implementation on record and then the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Agency (HYPREP) was set up. There were also no administrative institutions. No policy. And again the battle for finance because there was no funding but with pressure from Civil Societies Organizations.

The federal government agreed with trans-international corporations to disburse annually 200 million dollars for the clean-up of Ogoni land, and the pledge was made in 2017. We continued to put pressure and to ask when the first drop of oil will be cleaned in Ogoni Land and the contract was eventually awarded in January 2019. That is where we are, but if I may continue, unfortunately, the procurement process was not properly followed, some of the contractors selected were not qualified. The result was that the contract that was to last six months in the first instance, after one year, the first phase was not yet completed.

It is important to note that it was not just the delay from the contractors alone, the essential elements in the issues that were raised, including the fact that the clean-up was affecting rural livelihood, communities and causing serious health issues. As I speak to you there is no evidence that the livelihood of the people has improved. There was no plan of what will improve the lives of the people. HYPREP has no robust plan in place, in terms of key performance indicators before the clean-up process.

The Environmental Right Action assembled experts that came up with key performance indicators documents that specified the level of qualification of personnel, as well as the level of clean- up expected, which environmental remediation, livelihood protection, gender issues, and provision of emergency relief issues to the victims as stipulated on the Ogoni report.

All these were put together and we submitted them to HYPREP and the Honourable Minister of Environment. Lastly, which is very important, the clean-up process has teething problems. With the money they have, they choose to address secondary pollution sites instead of tackling primary pollution sites. So what you find out is that they choose to go for what is peripheral, instead of going ahead to go for the major stakes in the clean-up.

As a result of this, the Environmental Right Action and Friends of the Earth Nigeria in coalition with civil society organizations gave a presentation, putting pressure on the Hon Minister of Environment for the restructuring of HYPREP, and to a level, they have listened to us and restructured HYPREP. But, we the coalition of civil society strongly protest the imposition of a Shell seconded staff to head HYPREP.

So, when do you think all things being equal, the Ogoni clean-up will be concluded?

The clean-up process has not been holistic. They don’t have a work plan. Even if they have a work plan, their work plan is not visible to the civil society and the public for verification and input. What we expected is that HYPREP will have a two or three years work plan. The NEC report says that $1 billion Rehabilitation Fund should be set up for the initial five years on a clean-up process that will last almost a lifetime( 25- 30 years) Where is HYPREP or the federal government in this plan, nobody knows. The whole arrangement is shrouded in secrecy. There is a lack of inclusiveness in the process that is why some of us insisted that the clean-up of Ogoni land, a federal government environmental legacy project has been politicized.

The campaign for renewable energy is gaining momentum, how prepared do you think Nigeria is for an economy without oil?

Nigeria has done a little in this regard. A country that pledged to reduce the carbon emissions to 25% unconditionally and 45% conditionally, that is if it has support from the rich countries in terms of technology and finance. Having said that, Nigeria is yet to commit to an energy transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources, what we have currently is a sectorial approach, where some sectors have put in place some indicators.

Nigeria is yet to commit to a date to transit from oil and gas dependence to renewable energy sources. This is where we are and I use this opportunity to call on the federal government to make a national commitment on a time scale on energy transition from oil, gas, and bitumen to 100% renewable energy.

We are not saying that they should transit this hour, but where is the plan? In other countries like Norway, Germany, and the USA have made a pronouncement that between 2025- 2030, there will be no more production of petrol-driven engines and they will create an avenue to phase it out, including incentive, solutions which is dependent on other sources of energy, some of them are sunlight, wind energy, and minihydro, which can be done through a decentralized energy system. We don’t need the Discos and Gencos to be dancing disco with our money, we need you and I, we need citizens of Nigeria to be involved, to know the cost of production and distribution of energy, what I call energy democracy, with rules and responsibilities assigned to individuals.

Community energy cooperative will be the right way to go. Putting energy production in the hand of the people in the street This form of a decentralized form of energy production and supply is the only way to go, this is the only way to get Nigeria out of the frequent energy blackout that has become a norm in Nigeria.

In some parts of Benin City, we get electricity 24 hours a week. Let me tell you that by the way we are going, Nigeria may not cover its remote areas with the National Grid and have 24 hours uninterrupted power supply in the next 50 years. There must be an energy paradigm shift from what it is used to be.

How do you foresee the Nigerian economy with the fact that oil is becoming an obsolete commodity, what do you advise the Nigerian Government to do?

I want to use this opportunity to make a clarion call to the federal government that the earlier we transit from the dependency on oil the better for us, a post-petroleum economy is a way forward. It is retrogressive for a country that promised to reduce its carbon and fossil emissions and yet spending billions on oil exploration in the Gongola Basin and other regions of the north.

It is time to put a stop to oil exploration in any part of the country. It is time to plan the Nigerian economy as if to say there is no oil anywhere. Oil will soon be an obsolete commodity. If care is not taken, energy colonialism will soon overtake Nigeria, because the sources of energy will not be dependent on only external factors, but also on foreign production. It will also mean that Nigeria will be a dumping ground for renewable energy.

This is what we are trying to highlight to the government, that we should avoid being recolonized again in terms of renewable sources of energy. If Nigeria does not move fast to become the energy hub of Africa or at least that of West Africa, those obsolete cars that will be removed from the system in Europe and America, the majority will find their way to Nigeria. We will either use our hard-earned money to buy them, or they will be given to us as a Greek gift, which will lead to environmental degradation and destruction.

Has HYPREP been able to fulfil its mandate, if not what is your advice to the government?

HYPREP has not fulfilled its mandate, we are praying for restructuring, a comprehensive restructuring.

What about the leadership crisis that is rocking ERA/FoEN, can’t it be settled out of court?

It is very unfortunate what is happened, my name is Godwin Uyi Ojo. I remain the Executive Director of Environmental Right Action /Friend of the Earth Nigeria. That is all I can say.

