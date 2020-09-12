Nigeria not working, says Anglican Bishop

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has said that Nigeria is not working.

The Bishop who pointed this out in his maiden presidential charge during the 2020 Synod of the Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Communion on Friday, said the common people are suffering and that there is abject poverty in the Nigeria despite years of oil revenue. .

“Nigeria is only working for those who are benefitting from it. It is working for the elites.” Bishop Obi stated.

While speaking on the way out of the woods for the nation, the bishop then called for restructuring as the way to go; noting that it would stem the tide of persistent wanton killing of Christians in parts of Nigeria and also stop other atrocities that have befallen the nation.

He said, “The hydra headed Federal Government must be dismantled and power should be ceded to the regions. While we have a loose, coordinating government at the federal level, if we are a federal republic, then the regions must become federating regions and allowed to run their affairs, manage their resources and develop at their place. This is the simplest unambiguous way to put Nigeria on the path of recovery.”

Bishop Obi passionately appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari to make every effort to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and all other abducted citizens who are still with terrorists.

On the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Bishop Obi said Nigerians should do everything possible to protect themselves, maintain good hygiene at all times, avoid crowded places, reduce their too much traveling and pray always.

