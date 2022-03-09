News

Nigeria not yet a nation – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Wednesday said the greatest challenge confronting Nigeria was nation building, noting that Nigeria was only a country yet to attain nationhood.

Speaking at the Prize/Award presentation to the winners of the 2021 schools debate competition in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, Chief Obasanjo, said: “One of the things we need in this country is nation building. We have a country not a nation. And you cannot have that except you build equity, equality, fairness and justice, where everyone will be free to realize their full potential.”

The former President said security and education (the topic of the school debate) were essential tools of development of any nation, adding that any nation that neglected any would pay dearly for it.

According to him, national security guarantees personal security, adding that personal, food, job securities, etc. were directly linked to national security. He also said every family and State in Nigeria need security just as the country needed it.

To the student winners of the debate, he said: “One of the things you need to cultivate in life is communication. You cannot go far if you can’t communicate. If you have a good idea it cannot be useful without communication.”

Chief Obasanjo later presented prizes to the winners, Immaculate International School, Standard International Secondary School and Ndume Otuka Secondary School, who won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Earlier, the president of Vision Africa Radio, the organisers of the competition in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Education, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, said the schools’ debate had grown over the years to become a state event in which students of secondary schools were given opportunity to compete for prizes as a motivation to greater academic attainment.

 

Our Reporters

