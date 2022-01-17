News

Nigeria now a nation of uncertainties –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the country has degenerated to the extent that citizens were uncertain of what would happen or become of them the next second.

Kaigama, who made this known in his Homily delivered at St. Andrews Parish Orozo in Abuja on Sunday, expressed fears that the country was transiting from one major national challenge to another.

He said: “We witness the criminal activities and mindless killings such as the recent attacks in Zamfara State, and efforts by terrorists to establish themselves as a government within a government, yet, the assurances of political leaders and security operatives always leave more to be desired.

 

“Only yesterday, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was well celebrated. We join millions of Nigerians to appreciate the sacrifices of our fallen and living heroes. We must continue to pray for the departed ones, expressing solidarity and showing kindness to the veterans and survivors, whileurgingthegovernment to pay particular attention to the welfare of the men and women who have made selfless contributions to the search for durable peace for all Nigerians.

 

“Unfortunately, we have become too uncertain about many things; unsure each day about what will become of our people if they go to the farms or streams, what may befall villagers at night, or even in broad daylight in the cities, where people get abducted in exchange for raw cash.”

 

Archbishop Kaigama urged Nigerians to beg God to fill their hearts and the hearts of others around with genuine love, even as he prayed 2022 would be a year of joy in abundance, love and peace in all families, parishes, Nigeria and the world at large.

 

