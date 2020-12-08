News Top Stories

Nigeria now a war zone, says Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has, again, raised the alarm over the state of insecurity in the country, warning that Nigerians are not only at war, but in a war zone. He decried the rising cases of killings, kidnapping all over the country.

 

Soyinka stated this yesterday in Lagos at the presentation of his latest novel, Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth, his first in about 50 years. He also noted that religion has become one of the fastest growing businesses in Nigeria today.

 

“I think we are not only at war, we are all in a war zone. There is no question about that, because now, the sense of individual, collective and community safety has virtually become an equivalent to a question of survival,” he said.

 

He also noted that nothing has really changed, adding that the nation is at a desperate situation. “Really, the more things seem to change, the more they remain the same. In terms of realistic differences between material existence, day-to-day existence, or even co-existence, I think humanity is more or less the same.

 

“There is a greater dependency on religion because the nation is desperate. When a nation is desperate, they turn to the supernatural,” Soyinka said. Dignitaries at the presentation, which was held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, include the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Prof. Ebun Clarke.

