Nigeria now at critical period, election not about tribe, religion – Igbogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Chairman of Igueben Local Government Council¸ Mr. Sylvanus Igbogbo in this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, bore his mind on a number of trending national issues like the forthcoming Presidential Election. A former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he spoke on the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections. He also spoke on the chances of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Excerpts:

The Presidential Candidate of your party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is facing bashing from Nigerians because of perceived non-performance of the APC in the past eight years. Do you see APC winning the election?

Election world over is a game of numbers and choice, it involves a lot because I have tested it before and I know how it works. Yes people are talking of age, about health, wealth, experience, knowledge, intelligence and credibility. Age doesn’t really matter when you are talking about good and qualitative governance and it’s not even the yardstick for good governance. There is nobody that will not get old, so I hate to hear people say Tinubu is old. Tinubu is old. That President Muhammadu Buhari did badly in some areas does not mean that every other APC person will do the same. Look, Buhari and Tinubu are two different persons, their intelligence, capacity, ability and competence levels are different. They talk about his health and mental capability; it is only a medical doctor that can certify if somebody is sick or not. What we should be concerned about is capacity, intelligence and having knowledge of the situation in the environment. Tinubu did very well as governor of Lagos State. He laid the template for the development of Lagos State. To reposition Nigeria, I think Tinubu is the right person to take over the mantle leadership if we really want a better life for Nigerians.

What makes Tinubu a better candidate than others?

Tinubu is better than Atiku A b u b a r k a and Peter Obi. His track record as Lagos State government is there to speak for him. You can see that from the way he transformed Lagos through his taxation system. Even the Federal Government of Nigeria does not have a well-organized tax system; today other states have taken a queue from Lagos State. Yes Lagos was the former capital of Nigeria, but Tinubu left a good legacy in Lagos and today people are happy with him. Tinubu is better than Atiku and Obi. He has the interest of the common man at heart, he is a human capacity builder, his mission and vision is to eradicate poverty, insecurity, social injustice, and institute a government of equality. If Tinubu becomes President, he will not be pushed around, as a well-organized and travelled person, he will ensure that there is a credit facility system in Nigeria for the less privileged. He has said that he will put in a high security system in place to help check insecurity in the country. Look with the situation we are now, we need someone like Tinubu to run this country as a business. Nigeria is highly blessed in all sectors, the problem is bad leadership. If we can harness all our mineral sources into something good that will help our economy boom, Nigerians will not suffer anything. And to do this, we need a man with capacity and economic sense. Tinubu is capable of bringing foreign investors with bank facilities to help turn this country around.

Nigerians believe that Tinubu is one of the people that plunged the country into the current mess by bringing in Buhari, what is your take?

Yes they have the right to their opinion, Tinubu is a national leader in the APC and as a party man, his duty is to support his party. Tinubu is not involved in all the policies being made by President Muhammadu Buhari and his executives. This is the more reason why APC decided to give Tinubu the party’s presidential ticket because they know that he is capable of changing the narratives. Don’t forget also there are some good economic policies that this administration has made that are yielding positive results, human beings are not perfect. Tinubu is not looking for Nigeria’s money to embezzle; he wants to build a vibrant economy that will make life better for the citizens. Tinubu has a dream for the country, so it is good for us to give him the chance to come and execute that laudable dream.

How will Tinubu address one of the problems plaguing Nigeria which is insecurity?

Insecurity in Nigeria is obvious, everybody can see it. Look it is hunger, poverty homelessness that leads to insecurity. If a man cannot feed himself and the family, the tendency of going into crime is there. If somebody doesn’t know what tomorrow has for him or her, with a wandering mind, the person can do otherwise just to earn a living. Loneliness they say is the devil’s workshop. If you have security personnel that are not well catered for, such persons would not want to risk their lives for you. But with Asiwagu Tinubu that I know, if he becomes president all these things would be a thing of the past because he knows the importance of having a crime free nation because if you create an enabling environment for people nobody would have time to think about crime, all that they would be thinking about is how to go to work and pay family bills. In my view, insecurity is something that can be put under check within months when you have a leader with direction and vision.

APC top shots are pointing accusing fingers at the President of not supporting his party candidate, do you agree with them?

That is a fallacy; President Muhammadu Buhari is the head of APC. His first democratic duty is to his party. People are looking for a way to rubbish and blackmail him, making Tinubu to believe that Buhari is not working for him. Opposition parties can pay political opponents to say such and I disagree with them on that. We see the president in campaign venues campaigning for his party. In fact in one of the states he spoke both in Hausa and English to the supporters telling them that Tinubu is the man. You can see the position of the president during the presidential party primaries shows that he is in support of Tinubu. He played a neutral role during the election so I do not want to believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is working against his party’s candidate. As long as our party has taken a position about the candidate, everybody must queue behind him and make sure APC wins the presidential poll. Yes, things are very difficult for us now because of the money policy of the CBN, there is no country that has not gone through this stage at one time or the other.

It is believed in the camp of Asiwaju Tinubu and his group that the move is targeted at truncating his presidential ambition. Do you agree with that?

Is it President Muhammadu Buhari that is responsible for our people not selling petrol at government approved price? Is it the president that is responsible for the scarcity of petroleum products? Let’s face the fact; we are the enemy of ourselves. Until we learn to do things the way it should be done we will continue to suffer this kind of thing. Nobody is targeting Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is just unfortunate that things are going this way. He is our presidential candidate and APC is doing all it can to ensure that APC retains power at the top.

Do you think the average Northerner will leave their brother and vote for another man?

I don’t think they would abandon Tinubu, it was in the North he got the majority of the votes that gave him the APC Presidential ticket. Let me say this: all APC governors in the North are all behind Tinubu. This is a crucial and critical period of our democratic life; the North knows the capability of Tinubu. They also know that he has all it takes to pilot the affairs of this country. So, the North will vote APC. Election is not about tribe, religion or ethnicity; it is about credibility and competence. Let me say this, PDP doesn’t have a strong hold in the North, their strong hold is in the South. So we are not afraid of that at all. PDP can’t win majority votes in the North. APC will have an overwhelming victory in the North. The presence of Atiku is not a threat to us at all. When we get to the bridge we know how to cross it. As we should know PDP strongholds in the South South have been broken by some power brokers in the party. The votes coming from there are going to be divided because Peter Obi is a big threat there.

As a chieftain of the party, will you give President Muhammadu Buhari a pass mark in his eight years in office?

Yes I will give him a pass mark in some areas, there are some good policies he has made that are actually favourable to Nigeria. The thing is that when things are good, the president takes the credit, when it is also bad the president takes the blame. Leaders are meant to absurd insults. But I want to tell you that when Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu becomes president, Nigerians will see the dividends of democracy. Some of the biting problems of Nigeria will be history.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...