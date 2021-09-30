Nigeria now better under Buhari –Bulama

Waziri Bulama is the former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on issue of governance, herders/ farmers’ clash and calls for restructuring of Nigeria, among other issues. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

So far, how would you assess the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, and in your own words, who is President Buhari?

Nigerians know and history will record President Muhammadu Buhari as a Nigerian statesman, a very humble, decent and disciplined man. He is a selfless public servant who is tenacious and determined to impact positively on the fortunes of our great nation. He has served Nigeria with distinction as an institutional leader, rising to the position of a general in the Nigerian Army.

He has served with distinction and admiration in all assignments given to him by our nation as a minister, governor and head of state, and Nigerians also invited him again and voted him twice to manage the country as a civilian president in 2015 and 2019. That is a record in the life of any man by any measure.

He is a father, a very kind and shy person who is not given to boasting of what he does, allowing actions to speak for themselves. He leads through the force of personal example. That is why President Buhari continues to enjoy the trust of all Nigerians. I characterize President Buhari as champion of ‘leadership without bitterness.’

You have been a key factor in the Buhari political story, even as former National Secretary of the APC. Would you say he has made this nation better than he met it or the other way round?

I can say with all sense of seriousness that President Muhammadu Buhari has made Nigeria today better than he met it in 2015. The fundamental responsibility of government is to ensure stability and continuity, and to prevent chaos and break down of law and order. What President Buhari met in 2015 and why Nigerians rejected the PDP administration and voted him in was because of massive insecurity in the Niger Delta and in the North-East. Many territories were at that time out of the control of the government. Secondly, Nigeria’s economy was literally not working because the government was broke.

It was not even paying salaries and for procurements. Both federal and state workers were not being paid. Nigerians lost hope in that government and they voted in President Buhari because he is known as a man of integrity because of his reputation for prudence and frugality in the management of national resources. He got down to work and ensured that peace and security were restored in the Niger Delta, and production of oil and other economic activities were restored. In the North-East, through his effort, the Nigerian security forces were able to liberate and recover territories controlled by Boko Haram and as at today, all organized crimes under Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been neutralized and they are surrendering in their thousands every day.

Peace has been restored and people are returning to their farms and businesses. Thirdly, President Buhari has succeeded in pulling back the Nigerian economy twice from recession. He has been able to ensure that there are sufficient funds to pay salaries at the national, state and local governments. There is reasonable economic stability. Other things he has been able to stabilize include energy and fuel supply.

Before he came to power, people were buying petrol in gallons all over the country, and in our urban centres, queues were common. Today, fuel is readily available at reasonable price all over Nigeria, saving time and ensuring smooth operation of businesses and transport activities. Nigeria was really almost in chaos and witnessing stagnation as at 2014, 2015, but today, President Buhari has been able to fund reflationary budgets for the past five years; introduced many iconic policies like the Economic Recovery and Growth Programmes and massive investment in infrastructure all over the country. So, the country is relatively more peaceful, the economy is relatively stable. People are going about their businesses. Internationally, the image of Nigeria has witnessed immense boost.

President Muhammadu Buhari is highly respected in West Africa and throughout African. He is also highly respected globally. He has become a big voice in international decision-making circles. He has influenced the emergence of the leadership of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in the person Dr. Mohammed Barkindo. He has been able to influence the emergence of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina in the African Development (AfDB), Amina Mohammed as Deputy Director General of the United Nations; Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation. He has been able to influence very many others across the world, so the image of Nigeria as a global citizen has immensely got a big stimulus under President Buhari. Our relationships with all the major global players; Europe, America, Asia, China and so on have soared. Investments and collaboration with all these international bodies and countries have become stronger under President Buhari. So, in all fairness, Nigeria is today far better than how President Buhari met it in 2015.

Even within the country, you can see big investments are picking up. Private refineries are coming on stream, and local refinineries under serious turnaround. Many local investors like Dangote, Olam, BUA, Skipper and others are making huge investments in the country as a show of confidence in the economy under the leadership of President Buhari.

He has restored stability, order and rule of law. He has also been able to ensure that regulatory institutions in the country are all working because he gives them freehand to operate. Just two weeks ago, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the Second Quarter (Q2) growth recorded this year is five point one (5.1 per cent), which was a big achievement under the President and we see this positive growth continuing and its impact trickling down to other parts of the economy.

Would you say that the APC has really fared well under the leadership of President Buhari?

Yes, the indices by which you measure whether a party has fared well or not can be seen in unity within the party. For now, the party is united; all members appreciate and respect President Buhari as the leader. First, the fact that we have remained united, in a diverse nation like Nigeria, is a major achievement. Secondly, the fact that under our government, we have been able to achieve all these deliverables as presented in our party’s manifesto and their impact on the lives of Nigerians is another achievement. Thirdly, the fact that many Nigerians from other political parties, big players like governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, former governors and other top political players are taking membership of our party is a huge achievement. Fourth, indeed, in our effort at new membership registration, which we carried out recently, the number of our registered members has risen from around 16 million to about 40 million. This all shows that APC, under President Buhari, is doing well. We are united; we are strong and we are growing.

What about these insinuations concerning your forthcoming National Convention, that it might be the end of the party due to divergent interest of top politicians in the pool?

You said you are united. Clearly, there are internal interests and contestations for people wishing to run for positions or wishing to run for various posts within the party but we have not seen any sign that these contestations or ambitions would create crisis for this party. Let me tell you, all the members of the party are united. We all answer the name, APC. We all respect the leadership of our party leader, President Buhari, who is a rallying figure in the party and who has a lot of influence on the party and the decisions in the party. So, we have no fear whatsoever that we would witness any serious crisis going forward just because of convention or divergent interests.

Is it true there was a zoning agreement in APC whether written or just a gentleman agreement as was the norm in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

If there was a zoning agreement, it would have been known. One thing that is obvious is that APC is a party built on trust; a party that leaders from all parts of the country came together and consciously dissolved their own parties to fuse into one party. APC emerged as a broad-based national, progressive political party. All these different parties and leaders decided to dissolve identity-based politics and parties that are aligned to regions, religion and ethnicity. That was a huge and historic achievement in Nigerian political evolution. So, in the APC, we are all one. We do not see ourselves as people from this region or that region; from this religion or that religion. We are a family of progressives and we came together as equals to form this party in order to serve Nigeria, and our records show that we have worked to serve the entire country, all the regions, religions and zones of the nation. So, decisions in the APC are family decisions. The leaders of the APC are men of honour, men who are known for sacrifice. Going forward, every decision we take in the APC as to how to zone positions of course would be based on our history of sacrifice for the nation in order to ensure that we treat one another in trust, as brothers, as friends, as family to continue to implement the APC manifesto. For me, this is my response to the idea of whether there was zoning or not but clearly we have history because without the formation of this party as a broadbased national platform, we would not have gotten votes from all parts of the country to reflect the desired constitutional spread to win the presidency. So, we would always be conscious of the history of the APC and how national unity led us to win power at the centre.

What is your take on the hues and cries for restructuring of Nigeria?

Personally, I do not believe that the problems of underdevelopment that we see in Nigeria; the economic, social and political problems in Nigeria can be solved by restructuring. I am an advocate of good democracy and good governance. This structure that we are seeing today in Nigeria – federal, state and local governments – came out of many years of trial and error. So, my belief is that if we are able to make them work properly, they will address the major problems of Nigeria; fairness, justice, prosperity and insecurity. All these can be properly addressed if we ensure that the institutions of democracy and government work very well as the APC is trying to promote. This will address the need of Nigerians, who are calling for restructuring both in the North and other parts of the country. The problems today arose out of political and economic exclusion; a situation where people do not feel that they are part of decision making in the country. So, we have to ensure with more policy measures, that votes count. We have to p r o m o t e transparency and accountability in governance. Also, we have to promote e c o n o m i c and political i n cl u s iveness. The feeling of alienation and hopelessness frustrates, de pr e s s e s and triggers calls for some untried options but such calls will minimize if people are politically and economically included. It makes no sense calling for restructuring or polarization to become small units and to embark on experiments to solve the same problems we are assiduously striving to overcome as a big nation.

Would you like to share your thoughts on the herders/farmers’ crisis in Nigeria and probably proffer a lasting solution?

I am not an authority in that subject but suffice it to say that it is important to know that the skirmishes between farmers and herders all of whom are carrying out productive economic activities with their points of friction have always been there and will always be there.

So, you think there is nothing government can resolve this issue?

What I do not agree with is the politicisation of the crisis and to raise it to a point where it requires some kind of national intervention or a situation where either farmers or herders are criminalized. I do not see herdsmen as criminals. They are people simply in search of pasture for their cattle, and in the course of doing that, sometimes their animals stray into farms by mistake and even when such things happen, the local authorities and communities are brought in to resolve this crisis and compensation is paid. I do not see this as a national crisis because at the moment, quite a lot of propaganda has raised this matter to a point where herdsmen are seen as criminals, gun trotting bandits who kill people with farmers at the receiving end, and people generally in the country made to live in fear over herdsmen. All this is really unfounded. I hail from Borno State and it is on record that Borno has the highest number of livestock in the country. In addition, the largest stock of livestock that enters this country from Cameroon, Chad and Niger comes through Borno State. A large segment of the populace in Borno State are herdsmen; they have lived side by side with farmers for centuries with minor skirmishes resolved locally. Herders are not criminals. How can a herdsman, owning and controlling such large number of cows be termed a criminal? Livestock is a huge economic asset. These days, the herders themselves have been victims of bandits and criminals who rustle their cattle and sell them to make money. What we should be doing in the country is to comprehensively look at growing banditry, kidnapping, joblessness and criminality in rural areas. Tagging crime on herdsmen is brainless and unfair.

Kidnapping for ransom and banditry have become commonplace in the country, it seems to be a booming enterprise particularly in Northern Nigeria. How do we get out of this quagmire?

Government and leadership at all levels must have zero tolerance for crime and violence of any type. Our ability to detect, prevent and punish crime should be raised. There should be collaboration between local leaders with both the police and the military to achieve this. We must have a climate of deterrence to make it difficult for people to commit crime. All the agencies and the three tiers of government must collaborate to ensure that there is prevention of crime. Thirdly, political and economic inclusiveness must be seen to work here, so as to ensure that hopeless, anger and frustration is minimized in the country.

Do you have any reason to make yourself available for any elective position at the state or national level?

I do not mind where I am at the moment in the party because I am part of this system. My overall aim is to ensure that the APC survives and succeeds. I am also a team player and a family member of the Party. If within this party family my leaders, colleagues and stakeholders find me worthy of playing any specific role; if I can play that role, I would accept to play that role to enhance the party’s success. In the next convention I have no specific ambition for anything that I have thought of personally.

How about at the state level?

At the level of the state, we are working very closely with the governor, who is highly applauded and admired. The governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, is an outstanding intellectual and a very hardworking person, so we are working closely with him to generate ideas to make our state better. One does not have to necessarily be in a position to make contribution. Of course, there are political and governance positions, however, one does not have to be in any of these things to make impact. The way I am now, I have relationship and access to everybody in this government, so I am always free to walk into any office and give advice and also receive feedback. We work day and night to promote our party as well as our government and that gives me a lot of satisfaction.

