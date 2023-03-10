News

Nigeria Now Has Efficient E-Border Security Architecture – Aregbesola

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comments Off on Nigeria Now Has Efficient E-Border Security Architecture – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said that Nigeria now has a competent electronic border security architecture to effectively secure the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Press and Publicity Relations Unit of the ministry, Afonja Ajibola, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, Aregbesola made the assertion while exchanging views with a delegation from UAE National Defence College who are on a field study visit to the ministry as part of their course work.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore who represented the minister used the opportunity to intimate his guest that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was now better equipped with advanced technology to curtail any security breach in Nigeria’s borders.

The minister, however, said that the proliferation of heavy and light weapons, porous borders and the influx of illegal migrants into the country were serious challenges facing the country.

He identified regional cooperation and collaboration of Nigeria with sister security agencies of neighbouring countries as one of the ways of tackling the problem.

According to him, such international partnership has contributed to renewed achievements of the military assisted by other sister security agencies to decimate the terrorists.

Responding to questions from the Delegation, the minister explained that corruption and Terrorism were global problems facing humanity.

He added that the good news was that everyone knew the zero-tolerance standpoint of President Muhammadu Buhari on the menace.

On fighting corruption, Aregbesola also made it clear that the country had a robust law in place for fighting corruption through specialized agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Communion (EFCC) among others.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Maheli Nabi appreciated the minister for the reception.

He promised that his country would enter into a bilateral cooperation agreement with the Nigerian National Defence College (NDC).

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila signs Armed Forces Trust Fund Bill, 19 others for transmission to Senate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Philip Nyam Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has signed 20 bills passed by the House, including the Armed Forces of Nigeria Trust Fund Bill, 2021, for transmission to the Senate for concurrence.   Gbajabiamila signed the 20 bills at a brief ceremony in his office at the National Assembly […]
News

Concessionaire moves to reduce ship waiting time

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

After investing N219 billion ($438 million), APM Terminals Apapa has commenced a berthing window service to reduce the waiting time of ships at the Lagos Port Complex.   Berthing window is the allocation of a fixed time period for vessels to berth, discharge, load and said.   The window was launched to help consignees take […]
News

US election: Trump tells Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes to overturn Biden win

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Mr Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post. Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct, reports […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica