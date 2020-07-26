Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532.

The new Covid-19 infections include Lagos-156; Kano-65; Ogun-57; Plateau-54; Oyo-53; Benue-43 and FCT-30. Others are Ondo-18; Kaduna-16; Akwa Ibom and Gombe-13 each; Rivers-12; Ekiti-9; Osun-8; Cross River-3; Borno and Edo-2 each and Bayelsa-1.

There have been 426 Covid-19 patients discharged across Nigeria in the last 24 hours with total number of successfully treated cases now 17,374.

Meanwhile, 3 new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in Nigeria with the national death toll put at 858.

