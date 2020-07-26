Top Stories

Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532.
The new Covid-19 infections include Lagos-156; Kano-65; Ogun-57; Plateau-54; Oyo-53; Benue-43 and FCT-30. Others are Ondo-18; Kaduna-16; Akwa Ibom and Gombe-13 each; Rivers-12; Ekiti-9; Osun-8; Cross River-3; Borno and Edo-2 each and Bayelsa-1.
There have been 426 Covid-19 patients discharged across Nigeria in the last 24 hours with total number of successfully treated cases now 17,374.
Meanwhile, 3 new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in Nigeria with the national death toll put at 858.
BREAKDOWN
News

FAAN main impediment to flights resumption –Investigation

Wole Shadare

I t was clear that plans that resumption of domestic flights slated for today would not materialize due to the manner airlines and particularly the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) were handling the guidelines handed to them by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). As at today, majority of the airlines are yet to meet the […]
News

Buhari to critics: I can hold political meetings anywhere

Lawrence Olaoye and Onyekachi Eze

P resident Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, declared that he had the right to hold political meetings anywhere in the Presidential Villa, as there was no law that barred him from exercising such freedom in Nigeria.     The President, who was responding to criticisms trailing his decision to hold the virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting […]
News

PTF links COVID-19 fatalities to denial, delay in seeking help

Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that fatalities keep rising in the country because of denial and delay in seeking medical help by infected persons.   The panel, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at a media briefing yesterday also disclosed that aside droplets, the […]

