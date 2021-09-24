Nigeria now investment destination in Africa, says Osinbajo

News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria has become the investment destination in sub-Saharan Africa with a well-planned training programme for the youth. Osinbajo said this yesterday in Kaduna where he was a Special Guest of Honour at the Sixth Kaduna Economic and Investment Festival (KADFEST 6.0) The Vice President, who also commissioned the rebuilt and modernized Kasuwan Magani Market alongside a 100-kilowatt Solar PV Mini- Grid in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, asserted that the Buhari administration would continue to step up efforts in providing stable macroeconomic, conducive business environment, infrastructure and security nationwide. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo noted that Nigeria could reap more rewards from maximizing its immense potentials, especially that of its youths, in a sustainable way in a knowledge- based economy.

This, he maintained, was especially so because there was indeed a shortage of tech talents in the world, and Nigerian youths could fill that global gap. He stressed that with global gaps in talent, well-planned training programmes could even see Nigeria become a hub for critical technical talent citing the successes recorded by Andela in developing and placing software engineering talent as an example. Explaining further, he said: “Here in Nigeria, youth-run digital businesses are also making great strides. Fin- Tech companies and other technology-enabled solutions are expanding so rapidly that the future of banking and financial services may not belong to banks or bankers as we know them today.” He added that the nation is currently seeing the impact of disruptive technology in the critical agricultural sector.

Osinbajo added that a sound, relevant, practical, problem-solving, education system would further boost national development because a knowledge-based economy “is entirely dependent on intellectual capital,a workforce, and talent pool that are educated, adaptable and dynamic.” With the STEAM curriculum being developed by the Federal Ministry of Education, which has added ‘arts’ to ‘science’, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM education is crucial towards “developing an education system that would resource and support the knowledge economy: from teacher training to acquiring technology and other equipment.”

While highlighting the importance of effective coordination and collaboration between the federal and state governments in achieving mutual goals of infrastructure and socio-economic development, Osinbajo noted that the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in this regard were clearly positioned to benefit maximally from the

