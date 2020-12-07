Nigeria now official Partner of GITEX Organiser – Pantami

After participating in seven consecutive editions of Gulf Information Technology and Exhibition, (GITEX) Nigeria has been incorporated by the Dubai World Trade Centre, the organiser of the event as a partner.

GITEX is an annual consumer computer, information technology, and electronics show, conference and exhibition that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The event is the biggest Information Technology show in Asia, Middle East and Africa with over 1200 innovative technology enterprises and startup. Also over 60 countries comprising various government establishments participate.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, who leads the Nigeria delegation, revealed the incorporation of the country Monday while declaring the Nigeria pavilion opened on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister, who was highly delighted over the development, said: “I am glad that Nigeria has been incorporated into the official partners of Dubai World Trade Centre organiser of GITEX. It is highly commendable that we are now part and parcel of the event.”

He stated further that the nation’s participation at the annual global event is to cross fertilize ideas and technological innovations that will facilitate the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, (NEDPS) plans of the government which was launched in 2019.

“As we can see, participation is all about cross fertilization of innovations and ideas; we are not here to participate just to see what is taken place rather to ensure that we get more investors that are willing to invest in Nigeria and secondly bro get technological transfered ideas and innovations,” he said.

The minister, who recalled that the nation’s participation in the last edition was a huge success by the winning of first price by a Nigerian on Artificial Intelligence category, is hopeful that Nigeria start ups at this year’s event would perform far better.

Dr Pantami noted that active participation and attendance at of Nigeria’s delegates at conferences and seminar would be beneficial to the nation’s digital economy agenda.

“Whatever we learnt from here or ideas we shared with others are going to be beneficial to our country; you may recall that we have developed National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for Digital Nigeria which has eight pillars and I do know that our participation here will facilitate the implementation of all the eight pillars,” he said.

The minister declared that the NEDPS and the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Policy which work on it has reached advanced stage are two prerequisites to building an indigenous digital economy for a digital Nigeria which would ensure attainment of digital innovation and indigenous digital entrepreneurship.

