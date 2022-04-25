Nigeria, now the world capital of kidnapping – Saraki

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki said Nigeria is now the capital of kidnapping in the world considering the rate at which people are kidnapped for ransom in the country.

Also, he said his presidency, if elected, would be a bridge between the North and the Southern regions of the country having been adopted as a consensus candidate by the Northern elders for the North Central geo-political zone.

Saraki, who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday to woo delegates to his side, said no mode of transportation is safe in the country because of the activities of bandits and terrorists.

According to him, anybody that travels by road risks being kidnapping, airport had been attacked by terrorists while a railway train was recently attacked by terrorists in Kaduna.

He charged Nigerians to brace up and ensure they elect a president that could turn round the nation’s economy.

He noted that the 2023 general election should be taken as the expected turning point for the nation and someone who understood the country, and economy and is respected in the global business circle.

Speaking on what he would do if elected president, the two-term former governor of Kwara State, declared that he would do everything to reduce the debt of the nation by turning it into a productive economy.

He assured that foreign investors would be attracted because he’s well respected in the international community.

