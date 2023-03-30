Nigeria Off Track In Meeting SDG On Water, Sanitation – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said that Nigeria was seriously off track in meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal on water and sanitation.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Christianah Adeyeye who made the disclosure at the 2023 World Water Day commemoration in Lagos on Wednesday with the theme, ‘’Accelerating Change’’ to solve water and sanitation crisis, admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumer.

Adeyeye while appreciating the self-regulation efforts by the sector, warned that regulatory sanctions would be meted out to any manufacturer that fails to comply with regulations and guidelines.

Represented by the Director of Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Juliana, she noted that water affects everyone adding that poor quality water kills faster than what could be imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers.

She said: ‘’Water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, communities, etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.

‘’Right now, we are seriously off-track to meet the sustainable development goal; water and sanitation for all in 2030’’, she said, adding that dysfunctionalities throughout the water cycle undermine progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, gender equality to jobs, and education to industries.”

The NAFDAC boss who urged Nigerians not to wait for a water crisis to erupt before acting stressed that there was a great deal of interaction between the biotic and abiotic worlds and admonished everyone to always boil water from boreholes and wells to avoid water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid fever, and cholera as children were most susceptible to these illnesses.

She further admonished parents to be careful with where they source bottled or sachet water and that NAFDAC acting on her mandate on the regulation and control of water would continue to monitor water manufacturers for compliance with NAFDAC regulations.

