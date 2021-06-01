Business

Nigeria offers support as NIMET graduates Gambia trainees

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

● WMO tasks member-states to close gaps

 

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), has lent its support to Gambia and other nations desirous of meteorological services as the agency has helped to train meteorologists from the West African nation.

 

This is part of the strategy by Nigeria to further strengthen the expansion of weather and climate services to vulnerable sectors and the user community.

 

This is coming as NiMet realises that partnerships and engagement with the private sector cannot be over-emphasised. Speaking at the inaugural graduation ceremony of middle level meteorological technicians trained by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) held in Banjul, The Gambia, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, stated that aviation was a serious business with critical safety requirements and socio-economic impacts; hence, personnel working on the sector must be highly skilled and competent.

 

The minister said that one of the instruments of the partnership was through the World Meteorological Organization Regional Training Centres  and affiliated training institutes which W.M.O. encouraged member countries to close the gap through increased cooperation and collective partnership such as the on-going one between Nigeria and Gambia.

 

Sirika disclosed that the Nimet had done this due to huge support from Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Aviation via robust budgetary provisions, adding that most of the operational funding for the agency were derived from allocation from the contributory service basket provided to the aviation industry by the agencies under the ministry.

 

The minister lauded the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) for championing and supporting countries to effectively engage in public private partnerships (PPP).

 

According to Sirika, “this is because the future of service provision and user interface should effectively move from a linear type of value chain to an interactive environment where systems, data, solutions, and end users are iteratively engaged, and users are contributing significantly to information management and weather & climate service-level products.

 

These will contribute to capabilities towards meeting global targets of the sustainable development goals.

 

“This vision is realisable where regular meetings with vulnerable sectors to promote interaction and strengthen the provision and utilisation of meteorological services exist.

 

As a strategy to further strengthen the expansion of weather and climate services to vulnerable sectors and the user community, NiMet therefore realizes that partnerships and engagement with the private sector cannot be overemphasised.”

 

The Nigerian government, the minister said, had the appropriate legal framework that enables the NiMet to participate in collaborative and effective public-private-engagements.

 

“In the phase of dwindling revenue by governments worsened by COVID-19, the importance of the engagement cannot be over-emphasised.

 

Once, trust has been established with appropriate legal document such as Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that is clear on the role of individual parties and sharing formula of all expected benefits, PPE is the way to go.

 

This is another area; Nigeria can be of help,” he noted.

 

He equally commended the government of The Gambia, the Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources of the tiny West African country for taking the initiative to conceive the programme that led to the graduation ceremony

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender trains SMEs on digital technology

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

B usiness owners in Nigeria have been advised to leverage on the opportunities provided by digital technology to boost productivity, service delivery and overall performance of their organisations despite the challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.     This was the submission of guest speakers at the second edition of the First City Monument […]
Business

SHACMAN delivers 400 trucks to Dangote

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of SHACMAN brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of an additional 400 units of SHACMAN trucks. Dangote Group has since the entrance of SHACMAN vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited (TSS) as SHACMAN Nigeria six years ago bought […]
Business

Report: Brexit may trigger increase in EU bank transfers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.K.’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is warning customers that with the looming end of the Brexit transition period, the cost of EU bank transfers and ATM withdrawals could significantly increase, according to a Yahoo Finance report. U.K. customers will still be able to make payments and cash withdrawals in the European […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica