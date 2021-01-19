Nigeria on 2021 5m metric tonne LPG target – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has said Nigeria was on track of meeting the 5 million Metric Tonne (MT) target of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), set by the Nigeria Gas Policy (NGP).

Executive Secretary PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who made this known on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, also noted that the country’s LPG consumption made history in the year 2020, exceeding 1 million metric tonnes.

According to him, the steady and sustained pattern of growth from 840,594.37 MT LPG consumed in 2019, indicating an increase of 60.5% over 635,452.061MT recorded in 2018 were what culminated in the over 1million metric tonnes of LPG domestic consumption.

He noted that the LPG consumption milestone achieved in 2020 has placed the country 1st in West Africa and one of the leading LPG consuming nations on the continent.

