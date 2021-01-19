Business

Nigeria on 2021 5m metric tonne LPG target – PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has said Nigeria was on track of meeting the 5 million Metric Tonne (MT) target of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), set by the Nigeria Gas Policy (NGP).
Executive Secretary PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who made this known on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, also noted that the country’s LPG consumption made history in the year 2020, exceeding 1 million metric tonnes.
According to him, the steady and sustained pattern of growth from 840,594.37 MT LPG consumed in 2019, indicating an increase of 60.5% over 635,452.061MT recorded in 2018 were what culminated in the over 1million metric tonnes of LPG domestic consumption.
He noted that the LPG consumption milestone achieved in 2020 has placed the country 1st in West Africa and one of the leading LPG consuming nations on the continent.

Also, he said Akeredolu who got 195,791 votes in the election scored the majority of the total votes cast and was right to be declared the winner of the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AIICO Insurance posts N47.2bn gross premium written

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AIICO Insurance Plc, Babatunde Fajemirokun, has said the underwriting firm achieved a 27 per cent year-on-year growth in gross premiums written in 2020, from N37.0 billion in Q3’19 to N47.2 billion in Q3’20.   He noted that the global and local macroeconomic headwinds had continued to test the […]
Business

China’s economy picks up speed in fourth quarter, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Posted on Author Reporter

  China’s economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic raged unabated. Gross domestic product grew 2.3% in 2020, official data showed on Monday, making China the […]
Business

Stock market sustains positive rally

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

The stock market sustained positive rout in Q3 as investors leveraged low prices despite the ravaging coronavirus. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed positive during the second quarter of 2020 with an appreciable gain of about N1.669 trillion or 15 per cent, maintained the trend in the third quarter with a gain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica