Nigeria on auto-pilot, says Ogiemudia

Reverend Emmanuel Ogiemudia is the General Overseer of Shepherds’ Vine Christian Center, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The Agricultural Science (Animal Production) graduate of University of Benin-turned pastor, in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, talks about the 2023 general elections among other things

Why did you leave your profession to become a pastor?

I went to UNIBEN as a Born Again person in my year one, I began to have this strong sensation to worship God. I wanted to read Medicine and Surgery. But when I got admission into UNIBEN, I was into campus and fellowship with my friends. I would preach around the campus then. So I just felt, if I go with Medicine, I will be distracted, so I changed to agriculture. While in UNIBEN, in my year I began a fellowship. I finished in UNIBEN as a student pastor. So I have been in the ministry for a very long time.

How were you able to weather the storm associated with being a man of God?

I have been through serious challenges and there were strong pressures economically to back out. At times, there was no food to eat. No clothes to wear. Women challenge, God has saved me a lot from that. I think God just have me a shield. Mine was basically economic matters.

Any challenge associated with women?

I would say I was too strong at that time but I just felt I was just shielded by God. On the campus then, I was a pastor. I didn’t have this kind of pull towards women.

There are so many churches in the country today, yet there are so many wrongs in the society. What do you think is behind it?

There are those who are called and those who want to do something. One cannot pinpoint on one reason why it is so but like I said some are called and others want to do something.

Some of these men of God like the then TB Joshua and Jeremiah Fufueyi, if you want to see them, you can be there for weeks even as a journalist. Why is it so?

Well many things. First my expression about Joshua and Owomowomo is that those are not Christians. Without any apology. I’m not castigating them. As I said earlier, not everybody is sent by God. Some are God sent. Some want to do something and are devil sent. I don’t reckon with those men but there are of course great men of God. Like I said, some are called and some want to do things. There are still God sent messengers among these crowd of confusionists who are there doing sincere work but these other ones are very loud. Some of them have so much money so when they do something, everybody hears. How will a pastor, in his right mind, sleep with five choir members? So, these are the tares Ogiemudiaamong the wheat but they look alike. We also have a lot of Christian bodies like CAN, PFN and others yet we have not been able to form a strong body that can handle the Christians. Again it is just unformatted the way these things are happening. We have orthodox churches that are not Christians. Look at CAN which is supposed to be the umbrella body of Christians, the Catholic Church was heading it. When they appointed a Pentecostal pastor to lead, they pulled out. Now the truth is that if we take it deep, I can boldly tell you that the Catholic Church then is not practicing the faith. They all carry the garment of Christianity. The Anglicans broke away from the Catholic Church because of very flimsy reasons but they had to go that way. Now these things are bound to happen even among the Pentecostals and charismatics, these things still happen but like I said earlier, the wheat will grow along with the tares. At the end of the day, God will filter His own. So we keep on having these mix ups and confusion. They ““will be there. It won’t end tomorrow. It won’t end next year.

People always say our brothers on the other side have an agenda. What is the Christian agenda?

The only agenda Christians have is to plant God’s kingdom. Preach the gospel. I’m not concerned about the agenda that anybody has but what God told us in the Scripture is simple. In the scripture, God told us that what he has not planted cannot stand. So except God permits it, it cannot stand.

What is your take on this Muslim/ Muslim ticket of APC?

That whole arrangement is just a fraud. Bola Tinubu said it is his turn. That alone stands him to be disqualified. It is not about being his turn. If APC had presented Yemi Osinbajo, they would have had a very strong formidable squad to contend with. Now Tinubu has his health challenges. Everybody knows that. So aside from himself, they now brought another Muslim. The truth is that the Muslim don’t recognize Tinubu as a Muslim. They think that he is just putting up the front. His wife is a pastor in Redeemed Church, so they don’t consider him as Muslim. In fact, they said he is a Chrislam. So you don’t blame them for that arrangement. If he was a Muslim, the way his running mate is a Muslim, they would have found a Christian to be his running mate the way Muhammadu Buhari once took Tunde Bakare as his running mate in his first outing, and now Osinbajo as a Christian because he is a core Muslim. They can’t say so about Tinubu. At times, he goes to the Redeemed camp. I don’t know what agenda that is, but why I said that it is a fraud is that the way the man is, the capacity to govern a country he has passed it. He cannot govern a country. He doesn’t have the capacity to do so. His age and his health are not in the threshold of being able to do that. That office demands real mental balance. It demands stamina but you can see that he is frail. Putting him there is rather like fueling the agenda that they have. He may do one or two years there and he goes off and that man will just be the President.

Why is it also difficult for Christians to support a candidate?

I think from what I know now, many persons in Christendom are routing for Peter Obi if my senses are not failing me. Many pastors and churches are all routing for Obi.

And you?

I wouldn’t say who I’m routing for now but certainly not Tinubu, not because of the party but because of his health. If evaluated, he would have been advised not to run on health grounds. It is obvious. It is not an insult but he is aged.

But even the President now is older than him?

And how is the President doing? Are we enjoying the country right now? Look at how the country is now on auto pilot. There is nothing going on. So it is a very sad situation.

You have not said anything about Abukakar Atiku?

For Atiku, unfortunately his pedigree is not very good. The infighting he is having right now with his Governor Wike and co, is working against him. It is very sad for him. If he ever wins, it will be a miracle. If he is able to regain those five governors, hope is very high and if he can overturn former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s preference for Obi which is almost impossible. So it is tough for him. I hope it will be a conclusive election at the end of the day. We may have an inclusive election. Either we have a rerun or we have an interim government because it will be tough. The powers that be will not want Obi and then Tinubu will pull everything he has to win and then Atiku will fight dirty too. At the end of the day, we may not have a clear election because either an office is burnt somewhere or INEC items are destroyed or you can’t have the ballot box from there because INEC office is burnt, all those kinds of mix ups. It’s a very dicey situation but we are still praying.

Some Christians fast at the beginning of the year. How do you see it?

For fasting, some are excessive. Any fasting that lasts more than seven days is overboard. What are you trying to achieve? Everything that we are trying to do through fasting, God has done all. Your fasting does not make it happen.

What is your view on men of God divorcing their wives?

It is embarrassing that those kinds of things are happening. Why should a pastor divorce his wife? How are you coping? All those divorces here and there truly are not right. God hates divorce. It is in the Scriptures. Humble yourself. Submit to God and live. If both of us humble ourselves and submit to God those things won’t happen. Why should a pastor be so angry that you will now divorce your wife? You will be so porous to girls.

Can you advise the youths as we go into the general elections?

These people you see at campaign grounds are jobless. Nobody who has a job will go to that campaign ground. We only pray and then let the youths be careful not to allow themselves to be used. I think we have been fooled for too long. These men will use you and still dump you. Shouldn’t we just learn? You will use your strength to go and carry ballot boxes forß them. Please stop all those things. At the end they will give N5,000. Let the youth take themselves seriously and say ‘look, I won’t do these things again. It’s not worth it.’ Vote and go home. And then the umpire, God should prevail on them to do the right things. It is for us to pray and be vigilant. When we pray and be vigilant, we will be able to curtail some of those excesses. Let us pray so that the evil ones will not have their way.

Your advice to the President that will be coming in few months’ time?

There is a power that controls the Aso Rock. So that power that controls is the one that we should pray against. If the incoming president is a Christian, he should fear God and submit to God fully, otherwise that controlling power will still truncate the whole plan that the person had and still pursue that evil agenda.

