Nigeria on brink of collapse – Afenifere

…accuses FG of lies on Lekki shooting, welcomes UK’s sanctions

With Nigeria sliding into recession twice within five years, the Pan-Yoruba Socio- political organization, Afenifere, has expressed concerns over the continued survival of the country. While emphasizing that the country was on the brink of imminent collapse, the group stated that the worsening security situation across various parts of the country has further compounded the woes bedeviling it with the government helpless and unable to govern effectively.

Afenifere, raised the alarm in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during its national leadership caucus meeting held at the country home of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti. According to the group, in a communiqué issued after its meeting, which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the country had virtually become ungovernable and unless there is holistic restructuring, which will restore Nigeria to federalism, only God will save Nigerians from the worst case scenario.

The communiqué read: “As Nigeria enters the worst recession in 33 years and the second in five years of Buhari, we are equally besieged by attendant poverty as well as insecurity worsening across the land with kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits on the prowl and government being helpless and unable to govern effectively. “And nobody should take this country on any childish ride. We should just implement the report of 2014 conference now.”

The group also frowned at the lesser recognition President Muhammadu Buhari has been according southerners when compared to the pedestal northerners were placed in his administration. According to Afenifere, Buhari must reverse his “apartheid policy” and immediately reopen Seme and other borders with the Southern part of country which has been closed for over a year. “We seriously frown at the sectional Kaduna meeting, which had all Arewa top notchers in Buhari government in attendance, as insensitive and a pure damage to the “non-negotiable unity” they are deceiving non-Arewa Nigerians with.

“It is more annoying sending Arewa delegates to divide other areas of the country like colonial agents in a very insulting manner that shows a master- servant relationship. “Meeting condemned Buhari government’s attitude of a dog that breastfeeds its own puppies and kills other animals for lunch as per management of borders.

While the Seme and other Southern borders have been closed for a year now against our people and recently opened for the use of Dangote and BUA, Nigeria is constructing a rail line and about N30 billion highway to connect with Fulani in Niger Republic with whom the Fulani running Nigeria have cultural kinship. “We reject this apartheid policy and demand the reopening of Seme and other southern borders now!”

During the meeting, the group also frowned at the manner at which the issue of EndSARS campaign was tackled by government as it lauded the United Kingdom’s Parliament over the bold debate on thEndSARS malady.

“Meeting reviewed the recent protests by young people against police brutality under the EndSARS movement and its unfortunate bloody resolution by the repressive Nigerian government. “To start with, End- SARS was a bye-product of unitary rule, which promotes single policing that does not allow policemen to relate with their culture and, in the process, violating people’s rights because of clash of culture in the way SARS profile young people whose culture they don’t understand as criminals because they wear some haircuts and by the way they dress.

“It was the peak of bestiality to open live bullets on peaceful protesters singing national anthem and holding the national flag as it happened at Lekki Toll Gate on 20/10/20. “It has become more disheartening that the Nigerian government continues to tell all untruths about the massacre in spite of the CNN revelations and the Lagos coroner advertising unidentified dead bodies dumped in its mortuaries from 19-27 Oct 2020. It smacks of absolute lack of conscience for anybody to still be talking of “massacre without dead bodies.”

“We are not sure that the current investigation is capable of unraveling what happened in Lekki. “For instance, we gathered that two sets of soldiers came to Lekki; one from Lagos and another from Abuja. What mandate was given to each and by whom? “We need to know why Lagos Governor was allegedly blocked from reaching the president first after changing the curfew time and after the massacre.

“Finally, we commend the UK Parliament for their bold debate on the malady in Nigeria and welcome their decision to recommend sanctions against top officials of a supposed democratic government in Nigeria behaving like a junta.” Following the attack on the farm of Chief Olu Falae by Fulani herdsmen, Afenifere called on President Buhari, who it said is the grand patron of Miyetti Allah, to bring “this unfortunate development to an end now. There should be an apology to him also.

