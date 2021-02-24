Nigeria on brink of collapse – Catholic Bishops

…task Buhari on sincerity, fairness, equity

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has warned that the ongoing insecurity crisis has thrown the country unto the brink of total collapse that must be avoided at all cost.

The bishops noted that besides the alarming loss of lives and properties, the clamour for secession by many ethnic groups who have lost a sense of belonging due to several activities emanating from government’s failure in good governance, was daily gaining momentum.

A statement signed by the President of CBCN and Archbishop of Benin- City, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze and the Secretary, Most Rev. Camillus Umoh, yesterday in Abuja, said the survival of Nigeria was at stake.

The clerics called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to address the degenerating issue of insecurity with sincerity, fairness, equity and justice for the good of Nigeria. They said: “Our country Nigeria has gone through many crises, and so far, has managed to survive them, by God’s grace.

But the ongoing crisis in the country should be of grave concern to everyone who still believes in “one united nation under God”. We are really on the brink of a looming collapse, from which we must do all we can to pull back before the worst overcomes the nation.

This is not merely crying wolf without cause! “The very survival of the nation is at stake. The nation is falling apart. Serious insecurity, clearly evident in widespread loss of lives and property, for long unaddressed, has left the sad and dangerous impression that those who have assumed the duty and authority to secure the nation are either unable – or worse still, unwilling – to take up the responsibilities of their office.

Time is running out and the situation needs to improve! “The clamour for self-defense is fast gaining ground. Many ethnic champions are loudly beating the drums of war, calling not only for greater autonomy, but even for outright opting out of a nation in which they have lost all trust and sense of belonging.

“The calls for secession on an ethnic basis from many quarters should not be ignored or taken lightly. Many have given up on the viability and even on the desirability of the Nigeria project as one united country. No wonder many nonstate actors are filling the vacuum created by a palpable failure of government.

“The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari can no longer delay rising to its obligation to govern the nation; not according to ethnic and religious biases, but along the lines of objective and positive principles of fairness, equity and, above all, justice. It is not too much for Nigerians to demand from Mr. President sincerity both in the public and private domain. There are no more excuses.

“Despite the persistence of crises around us; assassinations, COVID-19, kidnappings, murders, ban-ditry, armed robberies, we sincerely affirm our faith in the viability and desirability of the Nigeria Project, as one prosperous nation under God. But we are also convinced that building such a nation, especially in our present circumstances, comes at a cost.

“We are also convinced that the alternative of tearing ourselves apart comes with a cost that is far higher than what it takes to keep ourselves together. We must be ready to seek a common purpose with sincerity of mind.

As individuals and as groups, we ought to be ready to make the necessary sacrifices that would enable us to manage our differences better and turn them into a positive rather than a negative force. Governments at different levels ought to lead the way.

“We pray, and we call on all to pray and work for the achievement of one Nigeria under God where the principle of the common good will be thought out and enshrined. We submit ourselves to the directives of God the Almighty Father to fill us with the wisdom and courage to pull back from this brink of collapse. Amen.”

