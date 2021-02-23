News Top Stories

Nigeria on brink of looming collapse – Catholic Bishops

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has warned that the ongoing insecurity crisis has thrown the country unto the brink of total collapse that must be avoided at all cost.

The Clerics noted that besides the alarming loss of lives and properties, the clamour for secession by many ethnic groups who have lost a sense of belonging due to several activities emanating from government’s failure in good governance, was daily gaining momentum.
A message signed by the President CBCN, Archbishop of Benin-City, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze  and the Secretary, Most Rev. Camillus Umoh on Tuesday in Abuja, said the survival of Nigeria was at stake.
According to the Clerics, it has become pertinent to raise the alarm out of a deep patriotic love for the nation and not for any sectional interests either political, ethnic  religious, as they were highly disturbed about the present state of instability in Nigeria which must not be allowed to continue to fester and degenerate.
The Clerics called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quit playing around and rise up to address the degenerating issue of insecurity with sincerity, fairness, equity and justice for the good of Nigeria.

