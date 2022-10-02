News Top Stories

Nigeria on course to achieve greatness, says Sen. Kwankwaso

Author Musa Pam JOS

The Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday said that Nigeria has not reached where it should but is on course to achieving greatness.

Kwankwaso stated this in Jos while interacting with Journalists after his meeting with party stakeholders in the state.

“I believe that we have seen the list that we are expecting. But on the other hand, I am happy to say that a lot has been achieved because 62 years ago, Nigeria was not like what it is in terms of anything we can think of.

“Of course, there are areas that you all know that Nigeria could have done better. And I think that’s why we’re in politics to have an opportunity to improve the situation of the country.

“That’s why we are in politics. All these young men and women who wandered the  2022streets, jobless today should get jobs,” he said.

The Presidential candidate urged leaders to continue to do their utmost best to turn around fortunes of the country.

The former Kano State governor further said that they were in politics to ensure that every child had the opportunity to access education to fulfill his/her potential.
According to him, during his time as Kano State governor, hundreds of primary and secondary schools were built, equipped and teachers were employed while old ones were trained and retrained.

Kwankwaso further stated that within the eight years he led Kano, 26 institutes as well as two universities (University of Technology and North West University) were established.

“Some of you didn’t know that we sponsored over 3,000 young men and women to go abroad, 14 countries, including very expensive courses like piloting to study

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

