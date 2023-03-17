News Top Stories

Nigeria, OPEC+’s supply quota to remain till end of 2023

Indications emerged yesterday that the supply target of the quota of Nigeria and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will remain unchanged till the end of 2023. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, while speaking with Energy Intelligence in an interview, stated that OPEC+ group said they would keep oil production targets unchanged until the end of the year in view of the high level of uncertainty on the global markets and with global economic growth. Prince Salman, said: “There are those who continue to think that we would adjust the agreement before the end of the year.

“For those, I say they need to wait until Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, to demonstrate to them our commitment to the current agreement.” The OPEC+ had last October decided to reduce their collective production quota by two million barrels per day (bpd). However, the actual cut is estimated at around half of that volume, due to many members of the cartel, including Nigeria under-supplying compared to their targets.

Nigeria had not been able to meet its quota of 1.8mbpd, although the country’s productions have recently, consistently increased. According to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, though Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources, it had yet to meet its OPEC quota as the total crude oil supply of Nigeria in February using secondary sources was 1.380million bpd while it was 1.306mbpd using direct communication.

