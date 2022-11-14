Business

Nigeria, others commit to sustainable commodities in Africa

Ministers from Nigeria and nine other African countries recently signed the Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative Declaration, a single set of principles for the responsible production of agricultural commodities in Africa.

 

According to a press release, the Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative (ASCI) puts producer countries in Africa at the forefront of defining the principles for the sustainable development of cocoa, rubber, palm oil, coffee and other commodities, in a way that protects livelihoods and protects natural resources, including forests.

The statement further said that ASCI built and expanded upon principles agreed at CoP22 in 2016 for the palm oil sector. Known as “Marrakesh Declaration for Sustainable Development of the Palm Oil Sector,” the principles acknowledged the role of agricultural commodity development as a driver of deforestation, while emphasising the critical role of forests and forest conservation in addressing climate change.

The Marrakesh Declaration has been implemented through the African Palm Oil Initiative (APOI), comprised of ten countries in West and Central Africa: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria (Edo State), Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

These countries account for 25% of the world’s tropical forest and 75% of Africa’s forests. An initiative of the Tropical Forest Alliance, the APOI is facilitated by Proforest, who will be supporting the Africa-led Africa Sustainable Commodities Initiative.

“From CoP22 in 2016, when the Marrakesh Declaration was signed, we saw huge progress at CoP26 in 2021 where every country demonstrated crucial milestones to achieve the sustainable development of palm oil,” said Abraham Baffoe, Global and Africa Director of Profore

 

