News

Nigeria, others’ energy demand to rise by 40% in 2035 –Sylva

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

…600m Africans lack access to energy

 

For Nigeria and other African nations to attain energy security and in-continent value addition, they must address dearth of funds to finance oil and gas sector projects; limitations in technology mastery to manage the oil and gas industry; high-end skills gap; inadequate energy infrastructure to sustain oil and gas industry operations; undeveloped internal market for hydrocarbon derivatives and over dependence on sale of crude oil for foreign exchange and budget financing. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the African Local Content Investment Forum (ALCIF) for African oil producing countries at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. He disclosed that Africa’s energy transition should be anchored on maximizing fossil fuels (gas) utilization and investment in renewable energy projects. Sylva noted that with over 600 million Africans (about half of the population) living without access to modern energy, the continent’s energy demand in 2035  will be 40 per cent higher than it is today, compared to 10 per cent higher for global energy demand. This growth will be driven by industrialisation, population and expansion in economic activities. The minister who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Dr Nadir Gwazo, noted that the emerging trend where leading multinational financial institutions are factoring Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) in their lending decisions; and the seeming freezing of equity investment in upstream field development projects by international oil companies (IOCs) is a wake-up call for Africa to provide alternative funding to sustain hydrocarbon development and secure the continent’s energy future. Speaking, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr Simbi Wabote, noted that the quest for energy transition, as it is being advocated in some European countries and other parts of the world is now taking centre stage and, as this trend progresses, the hydrocarbon resources in Africa are becoming endangered resources. He said: “Whereas the addition of a new form of energy into the mix of options available for utilization by mankind has always followed a normal course of acceptance and adoption, this is the first time a group of nations in the name of mankind is setting deadline for adoption of one form    of energy to the detriment of another.” According to him, at the COP- 26 event held in Glasgow last year, these countries made commitments on behalf of the rest to curb methane emissions, align the finance sector with net-zero by 2050, ditch the internal combustion engine, accelerate the phase-out of coal, and end international financing for fossil fuels. This is coming as some European banks are already pulling out of hydrocarbons development projects even as most of the international operating companies are shying away from investments in hydrocarbon projects to avoid backlash from green energy activists. Wabote said that this unfolding scenario is of huge concern to African leaders and policymakers in the oil and gas industry, adding: “It is therefore critical that we explore the necessary steps required to address this funding and investment challenge so that our hydrocarbon resources is not abandoned below the surface like many African countries, including Nigeria, abandoned their coal mines.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
