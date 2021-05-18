Nigeria, others get accident investigation relief fund

The seven-member states signatory to the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) will, henceforth, be relieved of financial burden while investigating serious incidents or accidents when they’re up to date in their subscriptions to the regional body.

BAGAIA member-states are Nigeria, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

A mere cost of logistics would be borne by the state of occurrence and when the proposed $1.5 million investment comes to fruition, all memberstates would be able to digitally key into the investigation procedures and processes as being conducted by BAGAIA in the state of occurrence.

The BAGAIA Commissioner, Charles Irikefe Erhueh, disclosed these in Conakry, where he was hosted by the Director-General, Guinean Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Mr Mamady Kaba. In the BAGAIA Commissioner’s presentation to the management of GCAA, Irikefe explained that the proposed $1.5 million integration project of flight data analysis capability for member states shall provide each member states with a core analysis capability which shall be in sync with existing Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB-N, worldclass Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice, FDR/CVR, Safety laboratory, which would serve as the central hub for expert technical support.

According to the presentation, each BAGAIA state shall receive laptop/workstation with flight data analysis software, audio analysis software and flight animation saftware.

He stated that the laptop shall provide field capability to participate along with the state of occurrence, which would centrally coordinate contact from BAGAIA with each state contributing and expanding on existing FDR/CVR lab in Abuja with Satellite capabilities.

BAGAIA Commissioner appealed to the DG, GCAA, that the best industry practice in the realm of accident and serious incident investigation is for an independent body to conduct the investigation and not saddle that responsibility with the regulatory agency as presently obtained in Guinea.

Responding, the GCAA, DG, Mr. Mamady Kaba, said the legislative framework for creating an independent agency for accident investigation had been completed. Only the assent of the head of state is being awaited for the accident investigation agency to come to life.

Kaba also said that Guinea would clear its outstanding once the Act is signed into law. His words: “The papers for the creation of AIG was created three years ago and we are looking forward to its assent into law.”

The BAGAIA Commissioner, in his remarks, thanked the DG and his cabinet for the warm reception received since his arrival.

The BAGAIA helmsman also visited the Air Navigation Agency of Guinea and had a brief meeting with the Director-General, Mr Soumah Ahmed Tidiane and the, deputy Hadja Oumou Diallo, where he was given a rousing welcome.

The commissioner also reiterated the need to embrace good working relationship with an independent Investigation body.

He reminded his audience that despite all the fuss, accident or serious incident investigation objective is not to apportion blame or liability but to ensure that safety recommendations are made for continuous safety improvement in all the value chain of air transport.

