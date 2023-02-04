News

Nigeria, others in Digital Cooperation Organisation to discuss way forward

Nigeria is set to join other 12 countries comprising the Member States of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) to discuss strategic directions and initiatives to enable digital prosperity for all nations. In particular, the Digital Cooperation Organization will host the 2nd General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Ministers representing the 13 DCO member states, along with high-level delegations from DCO observers, as well as representatives from guest countries and international organisations will convene for the General Assembly, to discuss the state of the digital economy and the challenges facing all nations in achieving equitable global digital growth and development. The Second General Assembly will be the first-ever in-person meet ing of the DCO Member States, marking two years of progress for the international organization which has been founded to help achieve social prosperity and growth by unifying efforts to advance and promote interest in the digital economy. The event, taking place at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, will also reflect the qualitative leaps made by the member states in its shift toward a tech-powered economy.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary- General of the DCO, said: “Digital technologies have immense potential to transform economies and empower groups including women and entrepreneurs with new opportunities, especially that 70 per cent of the new value created in the global economy over the next decade will be based on digitally enabled platforms. “So, it is of critical importance that all nations have the same ability to leverage the power of digitalisation to achieve their goals.’’ Focused on empowering youths, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy and leapfrogging with innovation, the DCO is a global multilateral organisation founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

 

