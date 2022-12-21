Nigeria, others lose $2.54bn fishing deal to China

Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Senegal, and other West African countries have lost $2.54billion to over 2,000 Chinese fishing vessels between January and December, 2022. It was revealed that the illegal fishing had cost the West African countries $1.95 billion across the fish value chain and $593 million per year in household income.

The Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing was linked to piracy, human trafficking and drugs & weapons smuggling. According to the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), numerous investigations had indicated how Chinese vessels engaged in illegal fishing were depleting stocks, selling the fish back to the local communities whose livelihoods and food security had been undermined. It noted that China, the world’s biggest fish producer, had the largest distant-water fleet of about 2,701 vessels engaged in high instances of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the region.

The organisation, in its report explained that some 90 per cent of Ghana’s industrial trawl fleet was owned by Chinese corporations using local front companies to register as Ghanaian and get around the law. Also in Nigeria, it was learnt that illegal transshipment of fish by foreign owned vessel to local fishermen were thriving in Oyorokoto in Niger Delta despite prohibition by the Sea Fishery Act in the country as corrupt government officials frequently brushed aside the unethical practices of China. However, EJF said that African governments had begun to recognise the unscrupulous role that Chinese vessels undertake on their territories.

The EJF’s Chief Operating Officer, Max Schmid, noted: “Il-legal fishing and overcapacity in the Ghanaian trawl sector was having catastrophic impacts on coastal communities across the country with some 90 per cent of local fishers in Ghana reporting a decline in income over the last five years. Also, the organisation said that the Cameroon’s fishing capacity was now nine times larger than it was before 2018, noting that a vessel. It stressed that Trondheim and five others had a history of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. According toEJF, “off the coast of West Africa, the Trondheim is a familiar sight: a soccer field-sized ship, plying the waters from Nigeria to Mauritania as it pulls in tonnes of mackerel and sardines — and flying the red, yellow and green flag of Cameroon. But aside from the flag, there is almost nothing about the Trondheim that is Cameroonian.

“The vessel has been accused of illicit activities on the sea in the West Africa coast. All of the 14 EU-linked vessels registered to Cameroon are massive trawler ships at least 100 meters long; none operate in Cameroonian waters.” It would be recalled that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that it would partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to curb illegal fishing in the country. The Director-General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and rural Development, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, said that IUU was threats to source of livelihood of legitimate fishing investors.

The director-general complained the exposure of the marine environment to avoidable pollution through such unlawful activities. He noted that besides illegal fishing, NIMASA was focused on preventing marine pollution, which threatens aquatic life and jobs of trawler operators who have the requisite permits from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to embark on commercial fishing. Also, the minister said: “We have the Department of Fisheries and the Quarantine Agency. We are very much ready, to put together a formidable team that would work with the Deep Blue project and we have the capacity of experienced staff that can participate and bring additional push to the project. “We are aware of some of the issues concerning illegal fishing and already the ministry and department officials are doing something about that. I can assure the DG that we will put that together soon.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...