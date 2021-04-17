News Top Stories

Nigeria, others lose N380bn yearly to sea robbers in GoG

Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea have lost N380billion ($800million) yearly to sea robbers and pirates between 2015 and 2019. Also, it was learnt that between 2016 and 2019, the countries lost $3billion to the criminals.

This was disclosed at the ongoing maiden edition of Nigerian Admiralty Colloquium, with the theme: “Achieving maritime safety, security and shipping development through the enforcement of legislations and the implementation of the deep blue project: The role of judiciary and state actors.” The colloquium was jointly organised by the Nigerian Maritime administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigeria Institute of Advance Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos. In his opening remark, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, stressed the need for maritime security, safety and shipping development in the country. This, he said, was the reason they carried along judges from High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court to avoid justice delay

. The director general added that from next year, justices from the Supreme Court would be participating in the colloquium. He noted that the communiqué issued by the judges last year had been presented to the national assembly for necessary amendment. He further explained that the agency had received judgment against seven criminals, with sentenced to seven years jail for maritime offences on Nigerian waters, saying that by next month, the agency was optimistic of another judgment.

