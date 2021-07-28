Business

‘Nigeria, others main targets of cryptocurrency scams’

Cryptocur rency phishing scams are increasing in countries that are seeing a rise in cryptocurrency popularity, digital security company, Avast, said yesterday, adding that nations such as Nigeria, the U.S. and Brazil are the main targets in these scams.

 

In a statement, senior analyst at Avast, Peter Kovac, said: “This surge in bitcoin is having a knockon effect across the wider crypto space and some analysts are even predicting that 2021 will be a recordbreaking year for cryptocurrencies.

 

“However, as it has grown in popularity, it has also grown as a more lucrative target for hack  ers – and our researchers have found the levels of crypto-related scams are most prevalent in regions where cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity.”

 

The company recommended that to protect themselves from scammers, individuals should adopt measures such as installing antivirus software, choosing cryptocurrency wallets with strong security and be wary of unsolicited emails with subject lines like, “crypto giveaways” or “we will invest your money for you.”

 

According to Statista, 32 per cent of Nigerians are users of cryptocurrencies, the highest in the world. Estimates also show that of the top 10 countries for trading volumes, Nigeria ranked third after the US and Russia in 2020, generating more than $400 million worth of transactions.

 

New Telegraph reports that cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, continues to grow in popularity in the country despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) barring banks from allowing transactions in cryptocurrencies and facilitating payment for cryptocurrency exchanges.

 

For instance, on February 5, the apex bank released a circular addressed to banks and other financial institutions stating that transactions in cryptocurrencies and facilitating payment for cryptocurrency exchanges were prohibited.

 

The regulator further instructed all banks and other financial institutions to identify individuals or entities that transact in cryptocurrency or operate cryptocurrency exchanges and close their accounts. In 2017,

CBN had warned that cryptocurrencies were not legal tender and that investors were unprotected

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

