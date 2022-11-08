Business

‘Nigeria, others need $40bn power grid investments’

Nigeria and other African countries will require an average of $40billion power grid investments annually for about five years for stable electricity to their citizens and residents, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, has said.

 

He stated that there would be an increase in energy demand across Africa in the coming years. Adesina, according to a statement from Sahara Power Group, said he projected that in 2040, energy demand could be about 30 per cent higher than the current demand. He urged all stakeholders to work towards increasing Africa’s power grids through continuous investments.

Adesina said: “Massive investment in Africa’s grids is critical to improve system reliability, expand access and facilitate the integration of variable renewables.

“Annual investment in electricity grids should more than triple in the 2026-30 period, compared with 2016-20, reaching $40bn per year on average.

“Distribution networks account for over two-thirds of this total. “In 2021, 43 per cent of the population of Africa, around 600 million people, still lacked access to electricity, 590 million of them were in sub-Saharan Africa

 

