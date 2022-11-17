Nigeria, others scale 90% treatment targets for cervical cancer

Nigeria is among seven countries that have reached 90 per cent treatment targets for women identified with pre-cancerous lesions just two years after the launch of World Health Organisation (WHO) cervical cancer elimination strategy – seven years ahead of schedule. The other countries are Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Philippines, Rwanda and Senegal. Global health agency Unitaid and its partners developed and implemented the highly effective package of tools and strategies for cervical cancer prevention which the seven countries benefitted from. Project sites in the seven countries are already exceeding the WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy (17 November 2020).

Funded by Unitaid and implemented in partnership with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and the SUCCESS consortium (Expertise France, Jhpiego and the Union for International Cancer Control), the programmes in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda and Senegal are demonstrating a lifesaving cervical cancer prevention model poised for broader – and urgent scale-up.

