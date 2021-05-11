Nigeria, others to benefit from $113m investment support fund

Despite the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity, more investors are still confident that Nigeria remains a delight as they search for fertile investment destinations.

Specifically, Uhuru Investment Partners (Uhuru), a middle-market private equity firm based out of Lagos and Abidjan, announced the first close of Uhuru Growth Fund I (UGF) at $113 million, with capital support from CDC Group (CDC), UK’s development finance institution (DFI), along with other DFI partners, commercial and Impact investors. UGF’s capital will support enterprises that boost job creation, increase access to goods and services in consumer staples, and enhance access to healthcare and fintech sectors.

With a target final close of $200 million, the first-generation fund will invest across the West African region including Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and other Francophone markets. In addition to CDC, UGF is backed by commercial investors AfricaGrow and Kuramo Capital, in addition to DFIs including European Investment Bank, DEG, SIFEM and Finnfund. Commitment from Uhuru’s partners will provide the vital capital to support local businesses’ economic revival from the COVID-19 and boost trade across the continent.

Having forged a partnership over the years, CDC has supported Uhuru in mobilising DFI and commercial capital and has worked with the GP to improve governance and implement Business Integrity and Environmental and Social (E&S) best practice.

Given Uhuru’s unique position in the market and competitive grasp of the fastest-growing economies across the ECOWAS region, the firm expects to unlock further capital for deployment as it evolves as an institution.

UGF will leverage the expertise of Uhuru Investment Partners’ indigenous-African team, track record of investments in the region, their robust local networks and extensive knowledge of West Africa’s markets. Yemi Osindero, Managing Partner, Uhuru, said: “We are delighted to reach the first close of our fund. We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our investors in what has been a challenging fundraising environment.

We look forward to positively impacting the growth of West Africa’s economies by supporting local companies in our target sectors, helping them grow into regional champions, and creating new, high-quality jobs.”

Jean-Michel Kamanan, Partner of Uhuru, said: “The presence of Uhuru’s key executive and operational teams in Abidjan, Accra and Lagos is a huge asset, enabling the team to effectively source investment opportunities in the Anglophone and Francophone economies of West Africa.

Uhuru’s presence in the region’s largest and leading commercial hubs also enables us to get actively involved in the operations of our portfolio companies across the region.”

On his part, Benson Adenuga, Head and Coverage Director, CDC Nigeria, said: “Despite the challenging fundraising climate, Uhuru is well-positioned to deliver on a shared objective to provide critical private capital to help finance businesses and promote resilience and longterm growth in markets across the West African region.

“Our commitment will provide critical support in the economic recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, by providing growth capital and value addition to SMEs and mid-cap companies with a primary focus on consumer staples, healthcare and fintech across West Africa.

CDC recognises that SMEs are the lifeblood of Africa’s economies and Uhuru’s ambition aligns with our 2021 commitment to support promising enterprises and drive inclusive growth and job creation across the continent, by investing over $1 billion in Africa

