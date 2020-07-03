Nigeria, others to benefit from Nissan’s new deal

Automaker, Nissan Africa, Middle East and India (AMI), has unveiled a comprehensive four-year strategy for Nigeria and other parts of the region under the company’s Global Transformation Plan.

The AMI business plan, according to report by Africa Business Community, aligns with the global direction of rationalisation, prioritisation and focus to bring core models and technologies to a region that accounts for around 10 per cent of the world automotive market.

The company will build on Nissan’s existing strengths in the region including continued growth in key markets and strong brand presence, maximising synergies with Alliance partners and leveraging an expansive and competitive manufacturing presence in South Africa, Egypt, India and Nigeria.

Nissan Chief Operating Officer, Ashwani Gupta, said: “Africa, Middle East and India is an important region where we will target investment in existing strengths, including SUV, and bring eight new products to the market. By driving efficiencies through the Alliance and focusing on core competencies, we will further increase the region’s profitability, especially in key markets including the Gulf, South Africa and Egypt.”

Chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region, Guillaume Cartier, commented: “The AMI region has enormous potential with some of the most dynamic and diverse automotive markets in the world.

“Nissan has already established a strong foundation for sustained growth with high brand equity, a deeply embedded heritage of Nissan DNA and culture and a long history of dedicated and experienced business partners in retail and manufacturing.

“Through the mid-term, we will remain focused on driving value for the business by meeting the needs of our customers across the region.”

AMI will follow the global transformation strategy, announced last month by Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida, which aims to achieve sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of fiscal-year 2023.

In line with Nissan’s global plan, the AMI strategy is developed around two strategic areas of ‘rationalisation’ and ‘prioritisation and focus.’

The rationalisation is to improve regional cost and efficiency by optimising the regional product portfolio by 20 per cent, further increase the cost competitiveness of local plants, seek and enhance export opportunities from AMI plants and leverage additional opportunities to reduce Fixed Cost.

Prioritity and focus is to build on key strengths in products, markets and technology by introducing eight new models.

The report noted that AMI would leverage the new Alliance global cooperation model in which all partners (Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation) will deepen synergies to support the competitiveness and profitability of member companies.

In AMI, the Alliance ‘leader-follower’ approach will enhance efficiency and competitiveness in products and technologies including common platforms and advanced technology, while there will be additional benefits through shared procured services including IS/IT and distribution.

