News

Nigeria, others to benefit GAIN’s $250m support for food systems

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), has disclosed of its plans to invest $250 million in helping about nine countries, including Nigeria, put food systems in place to reduce hunger and increase access to nutritious and safe foods.
The other countries are: Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan and Tanzania.
In a statement released by GAIN’s Communication Officer, Yetunde Olarewaju on Friday to commemorate the 2021 World Food Day, the non-governmental organisation stressed the need for an increase in the level of collaborative efforts between relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, to improve the state of food systems.
The organisation urged Nigeria to kickstart the implementation of priority actions collectively agreed upon at the recently concluded UN Food Systems Summit.
The statement partly reads: “This year’s World Food Day’s theme ‘Our actions are our future better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life’ is very apt as it brings home the message that more collective actions are necessary to improve our food systems.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC to electoral officials: Resist any temptation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it can’t afford to lower the standard it attained in the September 19 Edo governorship election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to the staff of the commission for this weekend’s Ondo State governorship election, urged the electoral officials to resist any form of temptation. Yakubu […]
News

Lekki Shooting: CNN carried out a hatchet job on the Army – International journalists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The report by Cable News Network (CNN) on the shooting at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos was a “poor” hatchet job targeted at the Nigerian Army, the International Institute for Investigative Journalism (IIIJ) has said.  In an electronic statement signed by special rapporteur, Francois Deburoiche, on Wednesday, the IIIJ said it came to this conclusion following a careful […]
News

ASUU raises the alarm over secret recruitment in FUOYE

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure Zone (ASUU) yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged secret recruitment at the Federal University Oye- Ekiti (FUOYE) without recourse to conditions of service of the university. Besides, it accused FUOYE’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun of embarking on promotion exercise notwithstanding locked down of nations university.   In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica