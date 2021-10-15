Nigeria, others to benefit GAIN’s $250m support for food systems

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), has disclosed of its plans to invest $250 million in helping about nine countries, including Nigeria, put food systems in place to reduce hunger and increase access to nutritious and safe foods.

The other countries are: Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Pakistan and Tanzania.

In a statement released by GAIN’s Communication Officer, Yetunde Olarewaju on Friday to commemorate the 2021 World Food Day, the non-governmental organisation stressed the need for an increase in the level of collaborative efforts between relevant stakeholders in Nigeria, to improve the state of food systems.

The organisation urged Nigeria to kickstart the implementation of priority actions collectively agreed upon at the recently concluded UN Food Systems Summit.

The statement partly reads: “This year’s World Food Day’s theme ‘Our actions are our future better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life’ is very apt as it brings home the message that more collective actions are necessary to improve our food systems.”

