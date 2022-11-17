Nigeria, others to generate $154bn from mobile tech, services

By 2025, Nigeria and other countries in sub-Sahara Africa will account for $154 billion to be generated in economic value from mobile technologies and services. The mobile revenue is expected to grow steadily due to high consumption of data. Mobile data consumption in sub-Saharan Africa will nearly quadruple by 2027, though it will continue to lag behind global average by a wide margin. The projection is contained in a report by the GSM Association, otherwise known as GSMA, which noted that there would be nearly 100 million additional mobile subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa by 2025, with Nigeria and Ethiopia accounting for almost a third of these new mobile subscribers.

The research body stated that there would be 613 million unique subscribers by 2025, rising from 515 million in 2021, to cover 50 per cent of the population while 5G will only account for 41 million subscribers, a meagre four per cent of the total connection. 4G network connection is expected to increase from 17 per cent in 2021 to 33 per cent in 2025. By 2025, 5G will account for four per cent of total coninnections in sub-Saharan Africa, compared to the global average of 25 per cent. Adoption of 4G is picking and is expected to overtake 2G in 2023, as 3G adoption reached its peak in 2022. According to the data, there will be 1.09 billion million SIM connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) in 2025, increasing from 917 million in 2021 across the Sub-Saharan Africa, pushing the penetration rate to 89 per cent in 2025 from 82 per cent in 2021.

Again, smartphones are projected to account for 61 per cent of total connections in 2025, rising from 49 per cent in 2021. Smartphones will increase to 64 per cent in Nigeria in 2025 from 44 per cent in 2021. It is also stated that operator revenue and investment would increase from $46.6 billion in 2021 to 57.4 billion in 2025. Mobile operators will invest nearly $30 billion conin their networks between 2022 and 2025.

In sub-Saharan Africa, 40 per cent of the adult population are now connected to mobile internet services. The body reported that mobile connectivity was at the centre of the Covid-19 response in sub-Saharan Africa. During the pandemic, mobile acted as a critical lifeline for consumers. As the predominant form of connectivity in the region, the vast majority of services that moved online amid lockdown measures utilised mobile networks to reach end users. The mobile industry has also continued to bring connectivity to people and invest in network coverage and capacity expansion to help people interact with the communities and environment around them.

As countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and the rest of the world, transition into a post-pandemic economic recovery phase, mobile connectivity is set to play a crucial role in defining the ‘new normal.’ Authorities see an opportunity to leverage digital technology and services to build economies that are more resilient to future shocks, enhance productivity and efficiency in service delivery, and ensure more inclusive socio-economic development. However, another 44 per cent live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks but do not yet use mobile internet services (the usage gap). Addressing the main barriers to mobile internet adoption for these people, including affordability and digital skills, should be a priority for stakeholders in order to realise the potential of mobile connectivity to drive economic growth and development in a post-pandemic world.

