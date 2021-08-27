Business

Nigeria, others to present common position at UN food summit

Nigeria and other countries in the African continent have agreed to a common position at the forthcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) schedule to hold in New York, United States, next month. The African Union (AU) said the move for one united common position was the best option at the United Nations Food Systems Summit, in United States.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, in his remarks at the official opening of the UNFSSS Pre-Summit held in the Italian capital, Rome, stated that African Union’s New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) was the African Union’s implementing agency. Kagame was quoted as saying NEPAD has been providing support to African national governments on the UNFSS process in order to have a common position for the continent ahead of the U.S. summit. Rwanda holds the chair of the African Union (AU) and, by virtue of that, Kagame is the chairperson of the NEPAD heads of states and governments orientation committee. He said the African common position is in line with the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) for Africa to pursue solutions in its priority areas.

Kagame said Africa, as part of its priority areas to transform food production, will adopt nutritious food policies, support local markets to get access to food, invest in agroprocessing, make agricultural financing available and facilitate stakeholder farmers to establish cooperatives and to ensure women participation in food production. He said Africa would also invest in climate change early warning systems, adding that the UNFSS should take decisive action to transform food systems, especially due to time lost to COVID-19. Kagame said that digital and biotechnology play a role in global food production, but in Africa, farmers do not have access to this technology.

