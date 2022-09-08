Politics

Nigeria: Our shared responsibility

Posted on Author Valentine Ozigbo Comment(0)

Since 1999, there has never been a time when there was so much promise of a possibility that our shared dream of a Nigeria that works for all of us could come true. Last month, I took a stand for the values dear to me – justice, equity, and fairness; and made a declaration of conscience concerning the 2023 presidential race.

Make no mistake about it; it was an easy decision to endorse the candidacy of His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, just as it was to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the Labour Party. The brilliance of the man, Peter Obi; the passion of the Nigerian youth; undying love for Nigeria; these, together with my inner moral compass, made it easy. What is certainly not easy is the task ahead of Nigerians to rescue our country from the demonic shackles of the past that have kept us chained to a condition that can only be described as hell on earth.

Hell is stubborn and requires a force greater than its ruler to close its gates. How is Nigeria today? Our economy seems to have no coordinator; criminals under various toga are unleashing a reign of terror on our citizens; our university students have joined the tens of millions of out-of-elementary-school children; businesses – large, medium and small – are crumbling all around us; the crude oil that Nigeria depends on for the majority of our public funding is being stolen wholesale; we are suffering the worst brain-drain of our history; and with all these, the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government doesn’t have a clue on a solution to any of these.

If this is not hell, what is? Our present perilous predicament is not by chance. It is all by design. As our former President Olusegun Obasanjo told Charly Boy recently: “Your leaders want it to be this way.” This is why the people who lead this country today and those who have led it in the past are disqualified from the race. We can’t hope to solve a problem with the same people and mindset that led us into it. We need a new heart. We need fresh ideas. And we certainly need a new generational leader to guide us to a new path.

I firmly believe that His Excellency Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, is the new generational leader we can all believe in. I am currently travelling with him on his trip, meeting Nigerians living in North America. I can tell you that Obi’s heart is in the right place. He has a strong belief in Nigeria and the promise of our greatness. He also has an unyielding commitment to delivering on his vision of a New Nigeria. He was compelled to run for president because he knows he has the will, strength of character, and courage to face the demons that have held us back from realising our greatness. He deserves our support and needs our collective will to run this race and win it for all of us. We, Nigerians who share the same love of country, have a critical role to play in winning this battle for the soul of our nation.

On the other side of the tracks is the very generation of politicians who held the baton of this democracy and failed to do what was necessary to prevent this disaster. Not only did they fail to act, but they also orchestrated our collective calamity. These people are hoping to harvest the seeds of ignorance, deprivation,starvation, and poverty, watered with hate and divisions through the years, in the form of votes in February 2023. Many of the top politicians of the parties that Nigerians have rejected are now hoping that Nigerians will vote for them based on fear and primordial considerations.

When you think of it, they have no message for our youth, our women, or any of us. I am encouraged that Nigerians are awake and aware of these schemes. I am also heartened that our youth have taken up their rightful place in nation-building. The movement is waxing strong, and the memo has been sent out into the universe – Nigerians are taking their country back, and no force can stop a people who are determined to break free from the chains of their past. The 2023 election is one of the most critical of the 4th Republic. We have the opportunity to make history.

The outcome of this election could change our lives and collective destiny in profound and irreversible ways. If enough of us stand with the youth of Nigeria who have rejected hate and divisions and in their stead, have chosen national healing; the youth who have turned down political deceit and lies, and in their place have consciously voted for authenticity and truth; who have turned away from uninspired rhetoric by self-centred politicians, and embraced the sense of possibilities and potential of our great nation; we would have succeeded in creating a powerful force for profound transformation to occur in Nigeria. What can I say after that? September is a splendid month to take a stand on the direction you want Nigeria to go next year. May the Almighty grant us special grace, wisdom, and courage to do what’s right today, to secure a better tomorrow for our children.

Ozigbo was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2021 Anambra election

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

PDP presidential ticket: The odds against Atiku

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seems to be going against the tide in his quest to contest the presidency in 2023 for the fifth time. Forces, known and unknown have been lined up to scuttle his ambition. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the opposition Atiku may face in the bid to pick the ticket of the Peoples […]
Politics

Water Bill: How impeachment rumour unsettled Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

A week ago, the news of an alleged plan by members of the House of Representatives from the North to impeach Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over his position on the controversial Water Bill ruffled some feathers in the lower chamber. PHILIP NYAM reports The peace and tranquility that has pervaded the atmosphere in the House of […]
Politics

Ondo: Losers, winners of APC, PDP primaries

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO examines

BABATOPE OKEOWO examines the impact of the just-concluded primaries of the two major political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – in Ondo State polity   The Ondo State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), last week, conducted primary elections to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica