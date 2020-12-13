Sports

Nigeria out of U-20 AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria has been eliminated from the ongoing West African Football Union qualifiers in Benin Republic.

 

The Nigeria side slim hope of qualification was dashed after Cote d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 1-0 in the final group game played on Saturday.

 

The Flying Eagles started the competition with a 1-1 draw against the Junior Elephants before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Ghana in their second game.

 

With three teams in the group, the Ladan Bosso-led side was hoping that Ghana will do them a favour by defeating Cote d’Ivoire, thereby allowing them to squeeze into the next stage of the Cham  ionships.

 

However, the win by the French speaking country put them at the top of the group on four points while Ghana finished second in the group with three points accrued from the win against the Flying Eagles.

 

With the result, Nigeria will not be taking part in the next U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, and by extension the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.   The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an […]
Sports

The return of domestic league without fans

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

In the past months, stakeholders in sports have been calling for the return of sporting events after over six months break as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Gradually, recent events have shown that sport is fully back in the country. The Presidential Task Force on COVID- 19 had earlier lifted the ban on non-contact […]

The 1980 1980 AFCON WINNERS
Sports

The pains of 1980 AFCON winners and growing calls for retirement benefits

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Nigeria won the Nations Cup for the first time in 1980 and our correspondent AJIBADE OLUSESAN explores the lives of the heroes who earned the country that success 39 years ago and discovered that many of them are suffering debilitating health issues. Their plights have deepened discourse for the establishment of retirement benefits for retired […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: