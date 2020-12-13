Nigeria out of U-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria has been eliminated from the ongoing West African Football Union qualifiers in Benin Republic.

The Nigeria side slim hope of qualification was dashed after Cote d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 1-0 in the final group game played on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles started the competition with a 1-1 draw against the Junior Elephants before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Ghana in their second game.

With three teams in the group, the Ladan Bosso-led side was hoping that Ghana will do them a favour by defeating Cote d’Ivoire, thereby allowing them to squeeze into the next stage of the Cham ionships.

However, the win by the French speaking country put them at the top of the group on four points while Ghana finished second in the group with three points accrued from the win against the Flying Eagles.

With the result, Nigeria will not be taking part in the next U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, and by extension the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

