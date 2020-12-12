Nigeria out of U-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria has been eliminated from the ongoing West African Football Union qualifiers in Benin Republic.

The Nigeria side’s slim hope of qualification was dashed after Cote d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 1-0 in the final group game played on Saturday.

The Flying Eagles started the competition with a 1-1 draw against the Junior Elephants before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Ghana in their second game.

With three teams in the group, the Ladan Bosso-led side was hoping that Ghana will do them a favour by defeating Cote d’Ivoire, thereby allowing them to squeeze into the next stage of the Championships.

However, the win by the French speaking country put them at the top of the group on four points while Ghana finished second in the group with three points accrued from the win against the Flying Eagles.

With the result, Nigeria will not be taking part in the next U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, and by extension the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

SPORTS (pix: victor moses)

NFF, Spartak, celebrate Moses at 30

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Russian Premier League club, Spartak Moscow have celebrated with Victor Moses on his 30th birthday.

The versatile forward was born in Lagos on December 12 but grew up in England after leaving the West African country at the age of 11.

The forward featured for the England youth teams before switching his allegiance to represent the Super Eagles in 2012.

The winger represented Nigeria with honours during his short time with the Super Eagles, helping them to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored twice in the tournament and provided an assist.

Moses also featured for the three-time African champions in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was one of the standout performers for the side at the 2018 edition in Russia.

The forward made 27 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 12 goals before his abrupt retirement from the national team in 2018.

The winger has been hailed by the NFF and his current club Spartak Moscow as he reaches a new age.

“Happy birthday AFCON 2013 winner Victor Moses. Have a good one Vic,” the NFF wrote on their Twitter handle.

Spartak also congratulated their playing with another write up on their handle “Happy 30th birthday Vic”.

Moses teamed up with Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer and has played seven league games for the side, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The forward started his career with Crystal Palace before joining Wigan Athletic in 2010 and made key contributions for the club to earn a big move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

The winger has featured in more than 90 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit and played a prominent role as they won the 2017 Premier League title.

Moses also helped the Blues win two Europa League diadems and an FA Cup trophy, and has also played for a number of clubs on loan.

He featured for Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan before joining Spartak Moscow.

Like this: Like Loading...