News

…Nigeria passing through one of its difficult moments –ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has stated that Nigeria is passing through one of its difficult moments since independence. In their goodwill message to Nigerians at independence, the forum, however, called on the people to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors in their quest to find solutions to the series of problems bedeviling the country.

The goodwill message, signed by ACF’s National President, Chief Audu Ogbe, also commended the security agencies for their selfless efforts in protecting the people even at the cost of their lives. Part of the statement said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) felicitates with all Nigerians on the historic day of 1st October 2021, which marks the 61st birthday of Nigeria as an independent nation. “We wish to thank Nigerians, particularly those who have kept faith in the country even as we face what is historically the most difficult time since becoming independent.”

The ACF also said, “We thank our Armed Forces: the Army, the Police, the secret police, the Navy, the Airforce, etc who have stood firmly behind our government as it fights the twin evils of insurgency and terrorism. “We urge them to continue in this patriotic duty; to stand firmly behind the government for the days of the bandits and insurgents are numbered and victory for our gallant forces is around the corner. We cannot just surrender this beautiful country called Nigeria to criminals, bandits, insurrectionists and secessionists.

“We stand behind President Buhari and the 36 state governors as they try to mend a broken country and pray that God will give them the courage and wisdom to take the right decisions that could get us out of this security quagmire. “We pray for the blessings of the Almighty God to get us out of the economic and security travails we face today”, the ACF said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq lauds FG for donating fire fighting equipment to Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended the Federal Government for donating state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to the state. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave the commendation while commissioning a fire truck deployed at the Fire Service Training School, Ilorin, the state capital. He said the gesture would strengthen the state […]
News

Delta: A homemade solution to insecurity

Posted on Author DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

While some states and Federal Government are still thinking of using the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to solve the insecurity challenges across the country, the Delta State government has moved on. The government has inaugurated its own security outfit to complement the efforts of other security agencies. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba   […]
News Top Stories

Scrap Senate, remove LGs from constitution, says Akeredolu

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Chukwu David

…you’re entitled to your opinion, says Senate Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday advocated for a review of the 1999 Constitution in such a way that the Senate would be scrapped, leaving only the House of Representatives to legislate for the country. Akeredolu said the listing of the 774 local governments in the constitution was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica