…Nigeria passing through one of its difficult moments –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has stated that Nigeria is passing through one of its difficult moments since independence. In their goodwill message to Nigerians at independence, the forum, however, called on the people to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors in their quest to find solutions to the series of problems bedeviling the country.

The goodwill message, signed by ACF’s National President, Chief Audu Ogbe, also commended the security agencies for their selfless efforts in protecting the people even at the cost of their lives. Part of the statement said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) felicitates with all Nigerians on the historic day of 1st October 2021, which marks the 61st birthday of Nigeria as an independent nation. “We wish to thank Nigerians, particularly those who have kept faith in the country even as we face what is historically the most difficult time since becoming independent.”

The ACF also said, “We thank our Armed Forces: the Army, the Police, the secret police, the Navy, the Airforce, etc who have stood firmly behind our government as it fights the twin evils of insurgency and terrorism. “We urge them to continue in this patriotic duty; to stand firmly behind the government for the days of the bandits and insurgents are numbered and victory for our gallant forces is around the corner. We cannot just surrender this beautiful country called Nigeria to criminals, bandits, insurrectionists and secessionists.

“We stand behind President Buhari and the 36 state governors as they try to mend a broken country and pray that God will give them the courage and wisdom to take the right decisions that could get us out of this security quagmire. “We pray for the blessings of the Almighty God to get us out of the economic and security travails we face today”, the ACF said.

