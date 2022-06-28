Nigeria, Philippines, others spend more time on social media – Report

The average time spent on social media by internet users in Nigeria and other parts of the world has increased to 147 minutes (2 hours 27 minutes) per day in 2022 up from 145 minutes in 2021.

A survey by a global research body, Statista, revealed that Nigeria spent the longest time per day connected to social media sites, with the average user signed in for four hours, seven minutes in 2021, followed by Philippines with four hours, six minutes; India with two hours 36 minutes; US, two hours 14 minutes; China, one hour 57 minutes; UK, one hour 48 minutes; Germany, one hour 29 minutes and Japan with just 51 minutes.

However, in 2022, Internet users in Philippines spend three hours, 53 minutes average time on social media, while the daily time spent on social media in the U.S. decreased to two hours and three minutes.

Research by Datareportal shows that 58.4 per cent of the world’s population uses social media with average daily usage pegged at two hours 27 minutes as at January, 2022.

As at April 2022, there were five billion internet users worldwide, which is 63 per cent of the global population.

Currently, the global social network penetration rate is nearly 54 per cent.

The data shows that Western Europe had a 79 per cent social media penetration rate, topping the ranking of global social media usage by region.

Eastern and Middle Africa closed the ranking with ten and eight per cent usage reach, respectively.

Global Internet users spend an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes per day on social media, although trends differ widely by country, a study finds.

Emerging markets spend the most time on social media, with the younger populations in most of the markets potentially driving growth.

It was revealed that countries with aging populations spend the least time on social networks – the average Japanese internet user is logged in for just 51 minutes.

“In many of the markets that Global Web Index surveyed, social media use had shrunk or plateaued in Q1 2020 when compared with 2019 and 2018 figures, but the coronavirus pandemic reversed this trend in many countries.

“Emerging markets continue to spend the most time on social networks during a typical day.

“This could be driven by these markets generally having younger populations, with the 16 to 24-year-old segment driving growth globally. Nigeria spent the most time connected to social networks, devoting more than four hours a day to the digital social sphere. Filipinos typically spent almost as much time per day on social media sites, while Indians and Chinese clocked in around 2.5 hours and 2 hours, respectively, per day,” Statista data analyst, Katharina Buchholz has said.

Countries with aging populations exhibited shorter social media use.

People access social media for a variety of reasons, while many users like to find funny or entertaining content and enjoy sharing photos and videos with friends, others mainly use social media to stay in touch with current events friends.

Many other users are on social media to market their businesses and promote sales.

Social media has a wide-reaching and significant impact on not only online activities, but also offline behaviour and life in general.

During a global online user survey in February 2019, a significant share of respondents stated that social media had increased their access to information, ease of communication, and freedom of expression.

On the flipside, respondents also felt that social media had worsened their personal privacy, increased a polarisation in politics and heightened everyday distractions.

