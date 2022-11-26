Sports

Nigeria Pitch Football Awards gets date

Organisers of Nigeria Pitch Football Awards have tentatively picked March 2023 as new date for the ninth edition of the ceremony at yet to-be-decided venue. The organisers also resolved to commence the voting procedures of the prestigious awards that may nominate top Nigerian players home and abroad in December, next month throughout the federation.

Speaking at a Press briefing on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos, the President of the event planners, Matchmakers Consult International Limited, Shina Phillips, confirmed that the voting process of the awards will commence and it would stretch to January 16, 2023. He said the announcement of the nominees will be made on February 21st, 2023, stressing that the award ceremony is tentatively scheduled to hold in March next year. Phillips said as expected their existing relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation will still continue towards the success of the event.

He however congratulated the new leadership of the NFF, Alhaji Musa Gusau. He said over the years, he has been a passionate supporter of football in Nigeria and his contributions to the growth of grassroots football in the country. “Gusau is a consummate administrator and team-player. We therefore unreservedly express our confidence in his ability to deliver on his mandate and move our football forward,” He said. “I would like to express our appreciation to the President and staff of the Nigeria Football Federation who have continued to support all the activities of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

We are also grateful to the Nigeria Media especially Sports Editors and Sports Journalists who have remained resolute in their support for the Awards over the last nine years. We also owe a debt of gratitude to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the managing partner and all members of staff of SIAO Partners,~ he stated.

 

