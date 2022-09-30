Nigeria plans 2050 zero carbon emission for shipping

The Federal Government has rolled out measures to enable the country achieve net zero carbon emission for shipping by 2050 in line with the policy of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Speaking in Lagos yesterday at the 2020 World Maritime Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with the theme ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping,’ Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo,said that Nigeria was committed to the disbursement of the much-awaited Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable ship owners to acquire newer ships with modern technologies that would reduce environmental hazard. According to him, private sector operators need to commit to investing in more modern platforms and assets that will meet the emission levels of the future. Sambo added that the entire maritime community had a role to play in bringing about a greener and sustainable maritime industry in the areas of resource mobilisation, maritime training, awareness, job creation and full implementation of maritime laws and regulations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...