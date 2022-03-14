Nigeria Police and contributory pensions

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions held a public hearing on two bills for the amendment of the Pension Reform Act 2014. While the first: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014 to provide for the exemption of the Nigerian Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme and for related matters”, was sponsored by Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, the second: “A Bill for an Act to amend Sections 1 (c), 7(2), 8(1), 18, 24 and 99 of the Pension Reform Act 2014 providing that a pensioner shall receive at least 75 per cent of his retirement benefits immediately upon retirement and criminalise the undue delay in the payment of pension,” was sponsored by Hon Jimoh Aremu Olaifa. It was all déjà vu. The issues at stake at the public hearing are as old as the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) itself. But here, we will deal exclusively with the first bill which has to do with the exemption of the Police from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). To appreciate the renewed agitation for exemption, certain facts have to be put in context. When the Pension Reform Act was enacted, the idea was to have a new pension scheme that is not only contributory and fully funded but also privately managed, with funds and assets based on individual accounts under third party custody. The Pension Reform Act established a mandatory CPS for workers in both the public and private sectors. The overarching goal was to ensure, unlike in the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS), that everyone who has worked receives retirement benefits as and when due. But the government, which modelled the country’s CPS after the Chilean scheme that exempted both the armed forces and the police, insisted that the police will be part of its own scheme while exempting the Army, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS). The police hierarchy kicked, preferring exemption. But the Federal Government demurred, insisting that the institution was so big that it would not be in the best interest of the country to let policemen out of the pension loop. At the February 22 public hearing, proponents for the amendment argued that exempting the police from the CPS and ensuring that officers get the same pension packages as their counterparts in the military will be a healthy shot in the arm. Hon. Waive, sponsor of the exemption bill, anchored his position on the claim that while “the highest retirement benefit of a Deputy Superintendent of Police under this obnoxious pension scheme is N2.5 million and that of Assistant Superintendent of Police is N1.5 million, their equivalent in the Army (Captain) and DSS are paid N12.8 million and N10.3 million respectively.” So, the proposed legislation seeks to amend section 5 (1) of the Pension Reform Act of 2014, to include officers of the NPF as part of the categories of persons exempted from contributory pension. To be sure, there is nothing wrong in the police calling for an enhanced retirement package. There is near consensus that when it comes to issues of welfare and salaries, the police hold the wrong end of the emolument stick. Yet, they are saddled with the onerous responsibility of not only protecting lives and properties of the citizenry but also preventing, detecting and investigating crimes and prosecuting offenders. In striving to ensure there is law and order, many policemen have lost their lives, leaving behind dependents that are not adequately taken care of. So, the reason behind the exemption push is poignant and is not lost on many discerning Nigerians. The agitation is all about improved welfare for policemen both in and out of service. A policeman who is sure of a good life in retirement is bound to put in his best in service. So, it is not only in his best interest that he secures the necessary guarantees for a better tomorrow which is what the CPS is all about but the larger society is ultimately the better for it. That being the case, the public hearing once again presented the lawmakers another unique opportunity to re-examine the fundamental issues inherent in the welfare and wellbeing of officers of the Nigeria Police Force as well as members of their families. But in doing this, care must be taken not to throw away the baby with the bath water which is what exemption from the Contributory Pension Scheme will amount to at the end of the day.

*Ikechukwu Amaechi, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, TheNiche on Sunday newspaper, writes from Lagos

